It’s amazing to see reporters calling for censoring free speech because that’s the antithesis of what journalism and the First Amendment are all about.
But it’s happening far too often these days, and it’s scary to watch other people nod their heads in agreement.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has the highest rated cable news show, did a segment this past week in which he said the shooter in the racially motivated Buffalo massacre last weekend had a “diseased mind.”
He also blamed Democrats, including President Biden, of “a coordinated campaign to blame those murders on their political opponents.” Carlson then called all racial politics “poison” and dehumanizing.
For this, former Fox News political correspondent Carl Cameron went on Nicole Wallace’s MSNBC show and didn’t just call for censorship of alleged misinformation, but said “it’s actually time to start doing some things and maybe taking some names and putting people in jail.”
That’s just what we need in the USA — to throw people in jail for expressing an opinion. What an unhinged, Orwellian thing to say. Cameron has lost his way and sounds sound like he’s taking a page out of Putin’s modern day Russia.
Did Wallace call out or impeach Cameron for what he said? Of course not. Instead, she called Carlson “the fringe of the fringe.”
Shortly thereafter, however, a beautiful thing happened when the Biden Administration announced it was pausing plans to create a Disinformation Board within the Department of Homeland Security.
Nina Jankowicz, who was named to lead the board, resigned.
A DHS spokesperson released a statement saying the board was “grossly and intentionally mischaracterized.”
The department told the Washington Post, “It was never about censorship or policing speech in any manner. It was designed to ensure we fulfill our mission to protect the homeland, while protecting core constitutional rights.”
Sure it wasn’t.
Remember, Jankowicz had previously said that “verified” users on Twitter should be able to edit the tweets of others.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley had the right idea in a Twitter post when he said, “Don’t pause the Disinformation Board. End it. Forever.”
FIGHTIN’ WORDS: It ain’t football season, but college football was in the news this week with a spat between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
I don’t know who’s right and who’s wrong, but it sure is fun to watch two bitter coaches who make $10 million a year lock horns.
Saban fired the first shot by saying the Aggies have bought all the players on their roster with name, image and licensing (NIL) deals that are now allowed.
Saban went on to say that the Crimson Tide “didn’t buy one player” although his players collectively made $3 million in NIL deals last year. He added the current system isn’t sustainable.
Oh, cry me a river.
Fisher fired back by saying the Aggies broke no rules and did nothing wrong by signing the top-ranked recruiting class this year. He said they were doing “a heckuva job.”
“The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen,” Fisher said of Saban. “It’s ridiculous when he’s not on top.”
But Fisher wasn’t through with Saban.
“Some people think they’re God,” he added. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out…a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, and what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable.”
The Aggies and the Crimson Tide face off Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa. That could be another dandy, especially after the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide 41-38 last year in College Station.
BOOK PLUG: If you like reading about sports and zany characters, pick up Alan Shipnuck’s new biography “Phil: The Rip-Roaring and Unauthorized Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”
Shipnuck provides numerous anecdotes about Phil Mickelson’s complex personality, showing he can be a great guy and a jerk.
The book also delves into his rivalry with Tiger Woods and Mickelson’s comments about the new Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Tour that have sent him into hiding for the last two months and caused the 51-year-old not to defend his PGA title this week.
According to basketball hall of famer Charles Barkley, who has been close with both Phil and Tiger, the difference between them is Tiger is a better golfer, but Phil has more joy.
“When you’re with Phil, you’re guaranteed to have a good time,” said Sir Charles.
The same can be said about Shipnuck’s book.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.