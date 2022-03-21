s it just me or is everyone tired of hearing about Deshaun Watson, the so called "disgruntled Quarterback". T
he Cry baby just needs to grow up after all what the Texans have done for him, and what they gave up to get him.
After two bad coaches who messed this team up, the last thing we needed is him whining about his job, and the Texans letting him sit out all the while paying him millions of dollars. Hope Cleveland sees you laying on your back on the field after what you did to us.
Good Bye, and like the old phrase from the sitcom The Jefferson's that good ole George Jefferson used to say-"Let the door knob hit you, where the good Lord split you".
Greg Antrich
Needville.
