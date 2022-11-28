On Friday, Sept. 16, Timothy Mark Cousins passed away at home in Fresno, Texas surrounded by loved ones. He was 60 years old. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Cornelius Marion and Katheryn H. Cousins, Tim was a self-made entrepreneur and beloved family man. He founded and ran a successful landscaping company, Rainbow Lawn and Garden, and Pair-a-dice Gardens Nursery in Fort Bend County for over 30 years.
Tim was known for his sense of humor, warmth, and hospitality. He will be remembered for creating community and strengthening family bonds with large, vibrant parties that brought people together for every occasion. He is preceded in death by his mother, Katheryn; brother, Cornelius David M. Cousins, and half brother Jack Cousins. He is survived by wife Siwaporn Ousoongnoen; father, Cornelius Marion Cousins; sisters Patricia Hall and Deborah Cousins; brother, Joseph; half brothers Gavin, Tommy, and Glenn Cousins; sons Randy, Timothy, Michael, and Jason Cousins; and grandchildren, Priam, Cordelia, Saxon, and Louise Cousins.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
