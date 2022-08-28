Star Parker’s column (The Herald, Thursday, Aug. 25) wondered if the U.S. is heading for another civil war. Let’s hope not but if so, the populace seems well prepared. In this year, there have been 314 mass shootings so far.
There is no such thing as ‘gun control’. If control exist, there would be fewer homicides each day. Guns are purchased for a reason, and self protection is one. It may be the only sensible reason along with hunting.
Sadly, getting cut off in traffic, a domestic argument, a rude remark at a ballgame can incite a disturbed person to snap. How do we identify disturbed persons?
When founding fathers drafted the Second Amendment the musket and flintlock pistols were popular weapons , and mass shootings occurred on a battlefield.
Much later, Bob Dylan warned us, “The times are changing.”
Yes,indeed.
Maxine Winter
Rosenberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.