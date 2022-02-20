I totally agree with your idea about a required life skills class in high school. I have heard others talk about this too. So how do we get this done? Let’s quit talking and do something. I am an old person and I wish I had taken a class like this in high school. Write an article on how this can be accomplished.
Olga Barr
Richmond
