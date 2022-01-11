In my view, the missing drive-thru mailbox drop at the Rosenberg post office creates a great hardship on many elderly and handicapped folks.
Especially, when there is only one handicapped parking spot.
This has been a problem for a number of weeks now.
There are ten red, white and blue signs posted directing patrons to take their mail to the loading dock in the rear.
Maybe someone from the U.S. Postal Service could explain the circumstances of such matter to the public.
We went to the moon and back in 1969, so there should be a way to get a new drive-thru mailbox in a reasonable amount of time here in the year 2022.
Dan Ives
Rosenberg
