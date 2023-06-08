Pretty soon now a lot of us may be looking like Snoopy doing his “Joe Cool” routine in the comic strip “Peanuts.”
For those of you unfamiliar with this great literature, about the only thing that distinguishes this Snoopy character from the rest of the Peanuts mutt's personas is a pair of classy-looking sun shades.
I suspect having all of us looking out from behind colored glasses may be one of the reasons a sun glass manufacturer linked up with some scientists to give us information which will make us want to don the shades.
Bausch & Lomb used to make sunglasses. after the company got into the business of outfitting U.S. Army Air Corps flyers in the 1930s. In 1994, the company got together with the American Optometric Association to establish a national ground monitoring system designed to measure and report the intensity of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation every day.
For a short time, the measurement was called the Ray-Ban UV index, after the Bausch & Lomb brand glasses. Since then, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service has taken over the index, and Bausch & Lomb sold the Ray-Ban brand to the Italian eyewear company Luxottica in 1999.
The index provides numbers that gives everyone an idea about how much to protect their eyes — and skin for that matter — each day.
The index works in a similar way to the pollen count and pollution numbers the weather man gives us already, with numbers that mean the UV rays are either low, moderate, high, very high or extreme, according to a scale adopted in 2004.
Ultraviolet is of course the sun's burning rays.
German physicist Johann Wilhelm Ritter discovered UV radiation in 1801.
UV radiation has a lot more energy than visible light and comes in three different wavelengths — UVA, which is what gives you a suntan, UVB, which can burn you, and UVC, which is absorbed in the ozone layer and atmosphere.
It is UVB that is primarily linked to adverse health effects, although scientific studies have now confirmed that both of the A and B wavelengths that reach the earth are harmful to eyes.
Both wavelengths were expected to increase as our ozone layer went away, but Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says.
Optical sensing devices providing data for the index use space technology and special filters, which keep rain, snow, oil and other pollutants from contaminating the sensors.
Ultimately, the UV radiation is converted into an electric signal, which is then processed into a standard scientific format by a computer at the location.
The computer data will finally be converted into the index numbers that we will read and hear each day and hopefully understand.
