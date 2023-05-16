Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. is telling anyone who will listen that The Herald’s reporting on his use of city credit cards is unfair and incorrect.
He’s telling citizens that the majority of the credit card purchases are legitimate business expenses.
Really? All those times Humphrey and the city secretary dined out were legitimate city expenses? All those trips to the grocery stores, department stores and Dollar Generals were for legitimate city business?
All those trips to the gas station and convenience stores were for city business?
C’mon, no one in their right mind would believe that after reading all the lists of expenses we published.
And that’s why we published the lists. That’s why we took time to type out the expenses by date, to show readers how often these two dined out.
We included the costs of each purchase to provide readers an insight into how much these two were spending.
Humphrey and Flores say the trips to the grocery stores and department stores were to purchase food and supplies for council meetings, council workshops, festivals and senior citizens.
According to Humphrey’s account, he and Flores have spent thousands upon thousands of dollars on Kendleton senior citizens.
That’s a bunch of hooey, some members of the Kendleton City Council say.
They say meals for council are rare and seniors are not feted near as much as Humphrey would lead people to believe.
Certainly, the city hall staff is dining well, some members of the council claim.
But the staff shouldn’t be eating at taxpayer expense, they should be buying their own meals, these council members say.
The city of Kendleton, population 340, simply doesn’t have the property tax or sales tax revenue to allow Humphrey and Flores to eat out and gas up week after week.
For that reason alone, Humphrey and Flores both need to be removed from office.
