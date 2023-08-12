When 350 citizens of Rosenberg citizens petitioned the Rosenberg city council for another election on the splash pad they were called un-American and anti democratic by someone at the newspaper. As it turned out, they were on to something. The petitioners followed state law and the city charter. They were aware that the project (proposition) was originally approved on a very, very long presidential special election ballot in the middle of a pandemic. Guess what item was near the end of that long ballot. You guessed it! The splash pad.
The petitioners had valid, health, safety, financial and water concerns. Unfortunately, Rosenberg city council violated the city charter and ignored the 350 citizens petition and perhaps to spite the petitioners they rushed to build the splash pad. Unfortunately, in their rush, they did not include a recycling feature. As a result the pad used about 22 million gallons from mid March to July 1. That averages about 210,000 gallons a day.
The city council now says they had to close the pad because of the extreme heat and to conserve water. However, a few days before their press release they said there was no connection between the splash pad the drought and water rate increases.
How could they not expect this? Very hot and dry is not new or rare in Rosenberg during the summer.
Rosenberg residents are not happy the water bills are now being raised for something so frivolous. Especially, since its open to non Rosenberg residents as well, with no admission cost.
There is however an easy fix here. Simply add a recycling feature to the splash pad. They are expensive but if they want the splash pad is see no other way. Finally, to be fair, charge a reasonable admission fee to enter the splash pad. Thank you.
William Benton
Rosenberg
