"The drive-in movie where we'd go,
And somehow never watched the show.
We will have these moments to remember."
— Song lyrics, American singer and actor, Bing Crosby,.
"Was that a drive-in movie," I asked out loud?
Quick braking and a U-turn on Texas 36 South leaving Gatesville recently answered my question. The marquee where I parked proclaimed the entrance to "The Last Drive-In Picture Show."
There I beheld a small family entertainment complex in a small Texas town. A drive-in theater. With a walk-in and a miniature golf course.
Drive-in movies were born during the 1930s. The era when growing numbers of families could afford a car, and gas was cheap.
At the peak of their popularity in the late 50s and early 60s, more than 4,000 drive-in theaters in the United States offered movies viewed from the comfort of an automobile. Texas was home to more than 400 of them, more than any other state in the union.
The Pleasant Drive-In Theater on Highway 271 South in Mount Pleasant is my first drive-in moment to remember. It was the late 1950s and loading up the family for movie fun was a frequent summertime treat.
Mom and Dad took in the movie from the comfort of the car. But my sisters and I bailed out to play on the playground equipment under the screen before the movie started. Then as the lights dimmed and the previews rolled, we headed for popcorn and metal lawn chairs outside the concession stand in time to catch the cartoon.
Great fun for a grade-schooler. However, the man who always left the concession stand in the middle of a movie to walk the back row of cars with a flashlight was a mystery. “What is he doing,” one of my sisters asked. "Probably looking for people trying to sneak in under the back fence" was my best theory.
That mystery was solved a few years later. The summer before I entered high school. That's when I learned that what was playing on the screen up front was often secondary to playing in the darkness of the back row where dating couples parked.
Another few years down the road, relief from classes at Kilgore College in the late 60s was The Kilgore Drive-In, located south of town on Highway 259. The college town theater opened in August of 1950 and flourished for several years before closing in 1975.
It provided entertainment for generations of college guys like me. Some who were lucky enough to get a date. And for others who engaged in the thrill-seeking exuberance of youth by hiding with a car trunk full of other guys to sneak in.
