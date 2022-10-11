Salena Zito

A couple hundred die-hard supporters of John Fetterman's campaign stood in the pouring rain Saturday morning in a Pittsburgh parking lot, a scene reminiscent of the former President Donald Trump supporters who stood in the rain for his rally in Greensburg in May. They were all waiting to hear him spell out the reasons why he should be the next senator from Pennsylvania.

The event began with the special guest former Steelers running back Franco Harris, who delivered a mellow 90-second speech on why Fetterman should win in November.

"Very, very important race in Pennsylvania," said Harris. "Certain people are using tactics to discourage our votes. But you know what? We will vote. We will vote."

The crowd responded with, "We will vote. We will vote."

Harris added, "I will say it once again. We will win. We will win. We will win. Because your one vote will make a difference. Your one vote, so remember, we will vote. We will vote. We will vote for John Fetterman. Here we go, baby."

And that was it.

Harris was followed by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, a Democrat and the first black mayor of the city, who turned the volume up 100 decibels to deliver a fiery and divisive speech about fear. "We've got someone that's on the opposite side that has told us straight that they want to take us back to yesterday," he said. "They want to take our rights from us, and we get John Fetterman for us on this side that wants to uphold our rights and make sure that everybody has opportunity to assets, that everybody has opportunity to the government, that they want to speak! They want to make it hard for us to vote. They want to take our voting rights away from us. They want to send us back to yesterday instead of creating a path of prosperity for tomorrow."

Gainey was followed by the second lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, who in introducing her husband said that Mehmet Oz was running on "hate, lies and division."

Fetterman then took the stage to the Styx 1979 hit song "Renegade," waving a Steelers' Terrible Towel. He started making his pitch to his faithful followers. "I'm overwhelmed," he said. "I'm overwhelmed. ... Franco Harris? That's pretty Western Pennsylvania, right? What's the opposite of Western Pennsylvania?"

He had the answer for that one: "Dr. Oz," referring to his Republican opponent.

"Now," he continued, "let me ask you a question. How many of you are going to want to tailgate with Dr. Oz?"

Fetterman went on with several stumbles over the next 10 minutes. He talked about sandwiches, salads, french fries on salads, more salads, how Dr. Oz is rooting for him to stay sick, and his most reliable tropes: crudites and protecting marriage equality. He said that Oz wanted to ban abortion with no exceptions and that he reduced crime while mayor of the borough of Braddock.

Then, he left the stage.

It speaks volumes that none of the speakers, including Fetterman himself, addressed the issues that polls show to be of utmost importance to the voters in this state -- inflation, increasing crime and the drug epidemic.

Harris didn't, Gainey didn't -- and Gainey really should, as the city of Pittsburgh has a staggering three-prong crime, homelessness and drug overdose problem that is at historic levels and driving residents and businesses outside city limits.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.