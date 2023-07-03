I would like to address some things in the June 22 editorial. Let me first preface it by saying the paper should not encourage people to write in, then attack them when they do.
Regarding the splash pad, when folks voted on it they were NOT told their water rates would increase or that anyone from anywhere could use the splash pad for free of charge or that it would use 40 million gallons of water. Also, Rosenberg Development Corporation (RDC) only funded the construction of it. By law it cannot fund the annual maintenance and operation, certainly not the water. Property owners and water bill customers will have to pay the maintenance and operation. The editorial did not mention that the city council lied to the public about the cost to maintain and operate it. For the record, I don’t hate the splash pad. However, I disagree with the city raising our water rates to pay for it. Simply, I believe that those who use it should pay an admission to use it. PROBLEM RESOLVED.
Under our city charter, petitioning the city for an election is not anti-democratic or going against the will of the voters. It is the legal process and the rule of law. The editorial did not mention the city council violated the voter approved city charter when it ignored a valid petition to have a 2nd vote on the splash pad.
BTW, 2nd and even 3 rd votes on items are not unheard of in a democracy. Just ask the LCISD school board.
They have put the stadium on the ballot at least twice. See the below. https://www.fbherald.com/taxpayers-vote-down-lcisd-stadium-bonds/article_23df3748-6105-11ed-8bb9-eb6bd387ba10.html
Bill Benton
Former Mayor
Rosenberg
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.