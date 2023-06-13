The F. B. Herald states "Front Street project halted temporarily". Well, we all know what that means. We have lost another access street for the future. The roads have been closed since August 2022, and from the looks of the construction will be closed for years.
I often wonder, did anyone ask when we planned and built a billion-dollar Justice Center, Tax Office, Sheriff's Department and Jail on a little street in Richmond, how people were going to get to these new offices? That was many years ago, and now we have decided to access them.
I also think that the "Street Gods" frown on FT Bend County sometimes. Has anyone noticed that the Underpass Access between Richmond and Rosenberg has been screwed up for 10 years? The access before construction was ok and had been used for heaven knows how many years, then some brilliant engineer had a bright idea to reverse Hwy. 90A through Rosenberg. I wonder how many businesses went under after that fiasco. Right now when you try to get through this intersection you take your life in your hands. Signs say "Do this, don't do that" and all the time you are watching the truck approaching your tiny lane. I really think they do not know WHAT to do with this intersection, so they just leave it to you to figure out how to stay alive.
I'm also sure that the answer to these problems lies with the State Of Texas if local politicians are queried.
Stay Safe and Drive Carefully
Tom Stell
Richmond
