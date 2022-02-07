Are your government institutions serving you well?
No!
In 2018, EcoHealth Alliance (Dr. Peter Daszak) submitted a $14.2 million proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
DARPA refused to fund this risky, gain-of-function project.
However, NIH (Dr. Francis Collins) and NIAID (Dr. Anthony Fauci) approved it.
U.S. taxpayer money was thus earmarked for Wuhan Institute of Virology tasks:
collection of bats from caves in southern China;
isolation and genetic sequencing of novel viruses (corona) from these bats;
testing the viruses in “humanized” mice (containing the human ACE-2 receptor,
to which corona virus spike proteins bind);
genetic modification of the viruses to change the spike protein;
re-testing the modified viruses for increased virulence.
The Wuhan “experts” performed their portion of the research perfectly and produced a new virus.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) kept international travel open to and from Wuhan, while shutting down domestic travel.
Thus, the CCP converted the entire world into a novel SARS-CoV-2 virus testing laboratory.
Was this virus release an intentional act of biological warfare by the CCP?
Or was it simply the result of sloppy laboratory work?
Why did the Wuhan lab erase genetic codes of 20,000 viruses as SARS-CoV-2 began spreading?
Why has the CCP not cooperated with international investigations into the virus origin? Why have Fauci and Collins spent considerable efforts to discredit scientists espousing the “lab leak” explanation?
Finally, why does the person who funded the creation of this man-made pathogen remain in charge of our government’s response to the pandemic?
Gene DeBons
Ph.D., Bio-Organic Chemistry
Richmond
