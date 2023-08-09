By Bryan Bowling
Special to The Herald
Technical skills play a vital and primary role in preparing college students for successful careers in various industries - the earned degree (or award) itself is secondary. The unprecedented demand for skilled workers continues to grow, and it is absolutely critical that institutions align their curricula with industry needs and ensure that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the workforce. Indeed, if you don’t get a job which leads to a lucrative career, what’s the point of an education?
So, what is the incentive for an institution to ensure they are aligned with industry? Great question, dear reader.
Enrollment alone is not the driving force or measurement for which an institution should be valued, nor is the number of graduates or awards produced in a given span of time. The financial success of her students, however, is. Or, at least it should be. I happen to know of an institution that is funded and exists solely based upon the success of her students in the labor market: Texas State Technical College (TSTC). “You mean TSTC is funded based upon the performance of your graduates? Similar to a commission system?” Indeed we are.
Cogitate for just a moment on the implications and importance of that method of funding. Rather arresting is it not? Personally, I refer to our funding model as an accountability model as our funding is tied to outcomes and our overall performance. You can see almost immediately that we are deeply, fundamentally incentivized to only teach what is relevant and lucrative to our students and industry partners as our combined livelihood is at stake – an educational equivalent to a fiduciary, if you will.
Our industry partners take note of this, and moreover, are critically involved in curricula. Our instructors also know that while their experience in the industry is vital to educating the workforce of the future (war stories are essential), they are by definition no longer in industry. Think of it in this way: the moment one steps into the role of an educator, you can imagine an exit from the industry highway onto the education feeder road. While we are close to each other, the pathways are different and contain their own unique challenges, thus we require a consistent and meaningful symbiotic relationship along the journey… traffic jams included.
The concept of "service after the sale" is often associated with customer satisfaction, but this holds equal importance in the education sector. TSTC recognizes that our responsibilities extend beyond the classroom - we do not simply hand you your well-earned award and wish you the best. Job placement services, resume crafting, mock interview workshops (often facilitated by our industry partners), job fairs and similar networking opportunities are integral components of the "service after the sale" approach. But, these are only possible and relevant when the curriculum reflects the latest advancements, emerging technologies and industry best practices. By incorporating input from industry professionals, we ensure that our programs are up-to-date and relevant, rendering our students irresistible. Indeed, a large portion of our students land jobs before they graduate!
Again, if our students are not successful, neither are we. The primary purpose of education is not a degree, certificate or similar award, it is the changing of one’s life. We sleep very well at night knowing why we do what we do.
Bryan Bowling is provost of TSTC.
