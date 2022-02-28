When time allows, I unplug from the 24-7 stimulation of the world to recharge for the next wave of whatever.
For at least a day, I don’t browse my favorite online sites or scroll through endless feeds searching for understanding, laughter, or a distraction.
The televisions remain quiet with dark screens so that I don’t search through streaming services for a show or movie to entertain or educate me, only to add more titles to “My List” that I’ll never get around to watching.
The only clangor allowed during this period of cognitive recess is music.
My musical palette is wildly diverse, and my appetite for a particular genre can change from one hour to the next, so there is no telling whose lyrics will fill my home on any given day.
It depends on the task at hand and the mood I’m in.
When I’m anxious, down, agitated or worried, for example, I always reach for the music of my youth.
Specific hits, albums, or artists from the 80s to the early 2000s range can instantly shift my sideways mood to an upright one — and I just discovered there’s a scientific explanation for this.
Research shows that between the ages of about 14 -24 years old, people experience several psychological and physical transitions.
During this period of change, they’re also experiencing certain emotional milestones for the first time; and the music they liked during this period will connect to their memories or experiences — good, bad, or otherwise.
I realized this is why the music of my youth brings me so much satisfaction and peace when I feel out of sorts: I repeatedly play songs connected to my experiences of joy, protection and tenderness.
This research also explains a memory that surfaces when I hear a particular song booming from the PA system at the grocery store.
There I’ll be on the cereal aisle, reading the ingredients on a label, and that song will immediately transport me to the days I use the college bus system to daydream.
Back then, I’d walk the campus without hesitation, my ears covered by massive headphones connected to a portable, anti-skip CD player that was either in my pocket or bag blasting one of the CDs I burned.
But sometimes I’d ride the campus bus instead.
I’d hop on after my last class, settle in with my music playing through my big headphones, and ride the Campus Loop twice before getting off at my stop.
The ride would last about an hour.
The first ride was to decompress from the school day and let my mind review it. The second round was my time to enjoy the ride and listen to music. No talking. No problem-solving or reviewing conversations in my mind.
Just the bumpy motion of the bus, the music in my ears and the daydreams in my mind.
Peers teased me about it, but I didn’t mind. They didn’t understand the peace I experienced during that ride.
I knew then that there would never be another time in my life that allowed me to be that carefree.
I was giddy over the independence I was wielding, and most importantly, I had no idea what the future held.
At that time, curiosity, eagerness, and optimism ran through my veins without effort.
Laughs came easier, my body was more limber, and experiences were yet to come.
So if you see me in the grocery store, seeming stuck in a daze, eyes unfocused on the box of cereal in my hand, I’m probably on the Campus Loop again.
Enjoying the ride and the music.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
