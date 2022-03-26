It’s a terrible thing to say about your own business, but it’s true.
The American media can be incredibly dishonest.
There are numerous examples of the media turning big stories into false narratives …only for us to learn later that it was completely false. Then, those same outlets don’t admit they were wrong.
It’s hard for me to consider local newspapers such as the Herald to be in the same business as mainstream media outlets, which seem to advocate issues more than just reporting on them.
The latest example comes as the New York Times authenticated the Hunter Biden e-mails from his infamous laptop computer after widespread reporting of the story had been embargoed — not only by the mainstream media, but the big tech companies of Facebook, Google and Twitter.
No posting or tweeting about the Biden laptop was allowed or they would be taken down and the user would risk being kicked off the platforms. It was censorship at its worst, something we’d never seen in American politics.
The blockbuster story could’ve tilted the outcome of the 2020 election, but instead, it was scarcely reported and branded as “Russian disinformation.”
Then Vice President Biden even called the laptop story a lie in the second presidential debate with Trump.
In a Twitter post this week, independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, who famously broke the Edward Snowden story in 2013 about illegal government surveillance, said: “Total number of media outlets which spread the CIA’s pre-election lie that the Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and have now retracted their falsehoods in light of the NYT’s story that they authenticated the laptop’s key e-mails: Zero.”
So, other than the Times, the media has treated this story as if it never happened. That includes the Associated Press, which the Herald subscribes to.
No wonder the phrase “fake news” gets so much traction.
Other examples during the last few years are the Russia collusion story that turned out to be a hoax and that the “mostly peaceful protests” in the wake of the George Floyd murder where billions of dollars in damage was done across the nation as a result of burning and looting.
Now, we’re being told by a number of woke media outlets that it’s OK for men who decide they want to become transgender women to compete in girls’ sports.
Lia Thomas, the Princeton swimmer who grew up in Austin as Will Thomas, is the latest example. There’s supposed to be a level playing field in sports, and this is anything but fair.
The media’s credibility crisis should make us question almost everything that gets reported — and not reported.
SEQUEL COMING:
Covid has kept many of us away from movie theaters, but hopefully that could be changing.
As someone who grew up in the 1980s and loved the movie “Top Gun,” it’s exciting that the sequel is finally set to be released May 27 in theaters.
In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell (Maverick), is now a test pilot who gets put in charge of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. The film also features Val Kilmer, aka Iceman, who is an admiral chief of naval operations.
I don’t know much about the plot, but I’m expecting excitement and adrenaline. The film is certain to feature the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets in dogfighting scenes and aircraft carrier landings.
Just thinking about it makes me feel patriotic.
Hopefully, the soundtrack will be just as good as it was in 1986 with Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and many other cool tunes.
If your teenagers want to see it, make sure they watch the original “Top Gun” first. They’re old enough, and it will not disappoint.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.