O ccasionally modern technology annoys and unnerves me, but it has its shining moments, too, like the other night when my family and I drove around to look at Christmas lights.
We’re not stringent in this tradition of ours. We don’t have a course mapped out or designated areas on a list to check off.
With no clear destination in mind, we drive until we find streets or neighborhoods with brilliant front lawns.
As far as the kids are concerned, the bigger and brighter, the better. They ooh and aah while pointing out every larger-than-life character they recognize from their favorite films. Or we all admire the ingenious ways people showcase their lights and talents.
By the way, to you who coordinate with your neighbors on complementing light designs and displays, y’all never fail to amaze me. As my kid says, your work is magical.
And thanks to the Bluetooth technology available in my car and on my phone, we had the flawless vintage and lofi Christmas YouTube playlists playing in the car as we drove slowly from street to street.
As trite as this evening could seem to some, that music and those lights were a fitting combination.
We plan on doing it again, too. In a different area, of course, so if you have suggestions, don’t hesitate to drop me a line.
Driving to look at lights was a seasonal habit when I was a kid, but we always went to the same spots because our community was smaller then.
Times have changed, and so have the locations and opportunities to see illuminating displays, and I want to take advantage while the season lasts.
Last week, we took the kids to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, and although I’m used to riding in a car to view light displays, I discovered that I prefer strolling at my own pace and taking in the sights.
And, of course, — thanks to the technology on my phone — I was able to capture a few high-quality photographs of the evening for posterity.
History tells us the tradition of Christmas lights began as candles attached to trees — first through pins or wax and then to candleholders, lanterns and even glass balls. After the creation of electricity and the light bulb, arrived the first tree with electric lights in 1882.
The string of lights went through an expensive-to-affordable phase and then a safe-light stage (following a fire), ultimately leading us up to current times with light choices that allow us to decorate the indoors and outdoors of a dwelling.
Thank goodness for the technological advancements that prompted changes needed to allow anyone who wants to decorate with lights the safe chance to do so.
