The first time I heard about the Texas Renaissance Festival was during my early years at The Herald, before becoming a parent and spouse, and I was a bit skeptical about the ordeal.

Our office received tickets, and former staff asked me to go.

Most of our gatherings usually commenced at local restaurants, bars, beaches and each other’s homes, so the option of a new venue was appealing.

A co-worker explained that not only was the festival setting in the woods, people dressed in ornate costumes and spoke in “the tongue of the Realm,” or as a 16th-century person.

The more details I heard, the more I second-guessed my decision to go.

I didn’t know if I could handle remembering, “Whither be the privies?” when I meant, “Where are the bathrooms?”

It was too much pressure.

Still, I went, and after entering the festival grounds, I understood the zeal surrounding it.

The Renaissance phrases like “Good morrow” (Good morning) and “Hail and well met” (Hello, nice to see you) started to become familiar and entertaining to my ears.

And I quickly realized that the festival staff would speak in “regular tongue” if I needed to find the bathroom.

Not to mention, the costumes I saw were mind-blowing.

Never before had I seen people get into character so emotionally or physically. Plus there was plenty of food, shops, games and performances.

I left sweaty and exhausted but fully satisfied with the desire to return.

So I did, but I made a mistake: I went when pregnant with my second kid.

I was eight months pregnant, with a stomach so large that people swore I was having twins, and I couldn’t walk, I waddled. Every few feet, I was looking for somewhere to sit.

