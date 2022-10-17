The first time I heard about the Texas Renaissance Festival was during my early years at The Herald, before becoming a parent and spouse, and I was a bit skeptical about the ordeal.
Our office received tickets, and former staff asked me to go.
Most of our gatherings usually commenced at local restaurants, bars, beaches and each other’s homes, so the option of a new venue was appealing.
A co-worker explained that not only was the festival setting in the woods, people dressed in ornate costumes and spoke in “the tongue of the Realm,” or as a 16th-century person.
The more details I heard, the more I second-guessed my decision to go.
I didn’t know if I could handle remembering, “Whither be the privies?” when I meant, “Where are the bathrooms?”
It was too much pressure.
Still, I went, and after entering the festival grounds, I understood the zeal surrounding it.
The Renaissance phrases like “Good morrow” (Good morning) and “Hail and well met” (Hello, nice to see you) started to become familiar and entertaining to my ears.
And I quickly realized that the festival staff would speak in “regular tongue” if I needed to find the bathroom.
Not to mention, the costumes I saw were mind-blowing.
Never before had I seen people get into character so emotionally or physically. Plus there was plenty of food, shops, games and performances.
I left sweaty and exhausted but fully satisfied with the desire to return.
So I did, but I made a mistake: I went when pregnant with my second kid.
I was eight months pregnant, with a stomach so large that people swore I was having twins, and I couldn’t walk, I waddled. Every few feet, I was looking for somewhere to sit.
If I had had the funds, I would have ridden in one of those horse-drawn carriages the entire time.
And the food that smelled exquisite during my first trip, nauseated me to no end. It was a rough experience for me but terrific for my husband and kid (at this point, a toddler), so I took it as a win.
The third time I returned, both kids were costumed little dragons because, by this time, the Ren Fest became a rare treat that allowed me to escape and sparked our imaginations.
My husband surprised us with tickets this past weekend, and after a few years of not being able to go, I think I was more excited than the kids.
I think it was because the boys, who are now much older than they were the last time they went, are more aware of how the festival blurs the line between reality and fantasy.
While my oldest questioned the logic of it all, my youngest eagerly absorbed the fantasy.
When we saw some “dragon eggs,” he knew that the painted rocks were fake, but his kid brother believed it with all his heart. They debated for a while on the matter, too.
It was fun pretending that, yes, those people were authentic pirates, that model of a dragon skull was once a living, fire-breathing beast, or that lady with the pointy ears and wings on her back selling horns was a fairy.
Why not? There’s enough reality in this world to keep them grounded, and it would all come rushing back when we returned to the car.
When purchasing a souvenir for the kids before leaving, I joked about “the joys of being a kid” with the friendly cashier.
She agreed but added, “We still have the kid in us, too. Don’t forget, we can enjoy this just like them.”
She was right. Because in my purse, at that very moment, was a beautiful hand fan my husband bought from a pirate.
Marquita Griffin has been a staff writer for The Fort Bend Herald since 2007. In addition to contributing columns and articles to The Herald, she's also the Managing Editor and feature writer of The Herald's monthly magazines: West Fort Bend Living, Greatwood Monthly, Pecan Grove Monthly and Fulshear Living. She resides in Fort Bend County with her family.
