"Family reunions are the place where you remember where you came from." — Author unknown.
- - - - - - -
"You know," Stan said. "Those two are the reason we're here."
The 'here' he referred to was another gathering of the descendants of Arthur George Johnson and Bernice Conlee Johnson, a family with Kentucky roots dating to the 1700s.
‘Those two’ were the family's oldest remaining members, Bill Johnson, and Jo Johnson Scott. Eighty-eight- and 92-years young, respectively. Both attended last weekend's reunion in Abilene. Just as they have most of the previous gatherings wherever they have been held.
Stan made the serious comment as we went through the animated antics of trying to line up all 45 attendees representing four generations for a group photo. With five minutes notice. An exercise in anything but seriousness.
"Everybody wants to take care of me," laughed Uncle Bill, who uses a cane to offset multiple knee replacements. "They think I'm old. You should have seen them when I pretended to stumble and almost fall. Scared the you-know-what out of 'em."
Stan's mother, Wyama (Amy) Johnson Weatherred, and my mother, Indianola Johnson Aldridge were members of that generation. Other siblings of the six children of Arthur and Bernice Johnson were another daughter, Katherine Johnson Fugitt, and a son, George Johnson, who did not survive childhood.
Arthur Johnson was born in 1894 and is responsible for starting the familial gatherings that have become legendary with those of us who have spent a lifetime traveling to the family reunions.
He died in 1951. He did not live a long life by most standards, but he did accomplish remarkable things. The most incredible might have been instilling in his children the importance of family ties.
Among family documents is a letter he wrote to my mother on her marriage in 1944. She was preparing to marry a young soldier named Aldridge from Pittsburg, Texas. Her plans to marry and move what must have seemed like a long distance in 1944 was probably intensified by the fact she was the first to marry and leave home.
His letter covered all the admonitions one might assume a father would offer his daughter. Things like honor and devotion to her new husband, remaining faithful to God, and the importance of family and frequent get-togethers.
And get together frequently, Mom’s family did.
Johnson reunions go back to the very early 1950s, that I recall. The familial gatherings were Kentucky events for many years. But, in the last couple of decades, locations convenient to aging members and growing families have included points from the Blue Grass State to Texas, where all but one branch of the family wound up.
After mom moved to Texas, she was followed by two sisters eventually calling the Lone Star State their adopted home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.