Sometime just over 2,000 years ago, contrary to the song, it was not a
silent night. In Bethlehem, a young woman gave birth to a baby in a stable.
The story went exactly as one would tell a story if one did not want the
story taken seriously.
The first witnesses were shepherds, men so unreliable that their testimony
was inadmissible in court. Key eyewitnesses were women, also seen as
unreliable. The father of the child fell out of the historic record.
Eventually, Roman imperial forces would exterminate the baby's entire
earthly bloodline. His brothers and sisters and their children, the historic
record records, were all killed. Two of his brothers, James and Jude, would
write books that became canonized as part of the New Testament. Ironically,
these same brothers rejected their oldest brother in life, refusing even to
go to his execution to comfort their mother. Then they became leaders in the
early Christian Church, dying proclaiming their brother was, in fact,
Yahweh.
While you, like I, most likely grew up believing Christians co-opted a
Roman holiday on which to celebrate Christ's birth, there is plenty of
modern archeological evidence to suggest it was Emperor Aurelian who aligned
Sol Invictus on December 25th to stop the growth of an irascible atheist
cult springing up in the empire. The more Christians were slaughtered, the
faster the religion grew -- the pruning made the faith stronger. Christians
were viewed as atheists because they claimed to worship a living God. All
right-thinking religious people in Rome knew someone had to die to become a
god. So, Christians were considered atheists and atheists were enemies of
humanity. They just could not be stopped.
Christianity grew and dominated Rome. It spread across the planet. For the
longest time, Christianity's spread in Asia was slow. But just as it took
over 1,000 years for Christianity to jump from Europe and Africa to the
Americas, it took another thousand to fully penetrate into Asia. Now, in
China, there are estimated to be more Christians quietly living their faith
than there are total Americans. It is a thoroughly unique religion anchored
in a man, not a place. Muslims have Mecca. Jews have Jerusalem. Hindus have
Badrinath. The Christian has Christ. He flows, unmoored from geography,
disrupting civilization. The communists feared the Pope. The Chinese fear
the quiet Christian.
When the world co-opts Christianity, the faith dies. The Christian
denominations that have rejected biblical sexual ethics and the authenticity
of the physical resurrection of Christ are all in decline. Statistically,
based on its rate of decline, the last Episcopalian has already been born in
the United States. Other progressive mainline denominations are not far
behind. Liberal theology has become a gateway to atheism, allowing the weak
in faith a soft landing into the world on their way to Judgment Day. The
believers who stay inevitably leave the dying churches and help build
stronger Christian institutions. The thriving conservative Anglican Church
in America, with its refugees from the liberal Episcopal Church, is proof of
this. So too are the new conservative Methodists fleeing the progressive
bishops of the United Methodist Church. Instead of man pruning the church
through persecution making it stronger, God uses liberal theology to prune
the church of heresy.
Christianity is a funny thing. The secular world continually bets against
the religion. Even as it fades in the Western world, it grows ever stronger
within its existing congregations and spreads to developing countries. From
there, it picks up and blends into the faith traditions and the cultures of
those lands. It makes a religion that is neither Greek nor Jewish, but fully
a reflection of God in the diversity of His people committed to a common,
shared, 2,000-year-old orthodoxy.
That orthodoxy is premised on this promise. History is at an end. Light
broke forth in Bethlehem. It cannot be contained. It is in the world now,
shaping the world, and will be made more full and real soon. Christ came and
will return. It is the promise of this season, and every tear will be dried
and all things will be made new. Merry Christmas.
To find out more about Erick Erickson and read features by other Creators
Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate Web page at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.