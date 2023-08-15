“I'll never forget you, you’re a sweet memory.
It's all over now, don't worry ‘bout me.”
— Song lyrics, Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me, by Marty Robbins
Too often these days, I ramble on about old times, family, and friends. Remembering stories about those who cross my mind. A name recalled in conversation. Someone rooted in the memory of an old song.
Like the song I heard last week that reminded me of Dorothy.
Dorothy Beggs left this life and her beloved hometown of Naples Friday, August 27, 1999. Services were the following Monday. Many things said about Dorothy at her funeral, I remembered.
"Dorothy was a caring person who expected nothing more of anyone than to be themselves and do their best," the preacher said.
That, I knew.
I knew it because I passed Dorothy’s desk on the way to mine every morning, and she always had something to say. Always with a smile. We both worked for Dan Hampton in Naples during the mid 70s. Dan operated a building business with offices in the back of his parent’s lumber yard on Main Street.
She might offer a compliment for a job well done some days. Others, it might be an occasional admonition. That perhaps I was capable of a little bit more or a little bit better than she observed.
And she was always right.
I also remembered that anytime Dorothy detected a kind word might make someone’s day better, you could count on her for that as well.
As I sat among the crowd assembled to celebrate Dorothy’s life that Monday afternoon 24 years ago, one day in particular that she made somebody’s life better came to mind. August 8, 1974. The day Richard Nixon resigned his presidency. Dorothy was what my grandfather would have called a “Yellow Dog” Democrat. As such, she was also a hard-core supporter of Congressman Wright Patman. As was a generation of loyal East Texans who returned him to office for 24 consecutive terms, from 1929 to 1974.
I was a young conservative Republican who had voted for Nixon in the first presidential election in which I was old enough to cast a ballot. Therefore, it was natural that Dorothy and I often jousted on political views. But always with laughter and respect … back when sensible people with differing opinions could do such things.
I remembered that friends meant more to Dorothy than politics. On a day she could have delighted in the misfortunes of a Republican president, she stopped me as I passed her desk where her radio was recounting the resignation. "The news is bothering you, isn't it,” she asked?
