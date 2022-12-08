The fact that Herschel Walker barely lost his Senate runoff in Georgia demonstrates beyond a doubt that ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WOULD HAVE WON.
This is kind of important. Raphael Warnock's victory Tuesday night gives the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate -- 52 with the vice president. Moderate Democrats are irrelevant now. It's going to be pedal to the metal for the progressive left.
We have to get to the bottom of who chose Herschel.
OH! Look -- it was Donald Trump.
In March 2021, Trump put out this statement:
"Wouldn't it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!"
It's not as if running for office had been Walker's lifelong dream. Trump picked him. Why? Because Walker had played for Trump's United States Football League and was a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice."
That's how Trump picks candidates. He knows the guy.
GREAT CALL! I sure hope he has some more brilliant ideas for can't-miss Senate candidates. Omarosa maybe? Carrot Top? Ghislaine Maxwell?
The former president is now responsible for losing three successive Senate seats in the state of Georgia. That's in addition to losing 40 House seats in the 2018 midterms, losing the presidential election in 2020, and losing seat after seat in this year's midterms -- a year that should have been a Republican sweep. Instead of crime, the border and inflation, Trump demanded that GOP candidates fixate on his "stolen" election.
But it's Georgia that got the full benefit of the Trump magic.
After the 2020 election, two runoff elections in Georgia would decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. When we really needed all hands on deck, Trump went down to Georgia and was a wrecking ball. He insulted everyone, refused to talk about anything but himself, viciously attacked the state's Republican governor and secretary of state, blamed them for his loss, claimed the vote was rigged and told his supporters not to vote.
Both Republicans lost.
This isn't California. We're talking about Georgia. What's next? Will Trump lose a Republican seat in Alabama?
Oh yeah, he did that, too, miraculously turning the seat vacated by his attorney general, the great Jeff Sessions, over to Democrat Doug Jones in 2017, then destroying Sessions' bid for his old seat in 2020 with acrid attacks. The state of Alabama is now represented by Trump's pick, Tommy Tuberville, the stupidest person in the Senate, bar none. (Except Sen. Patty Murray, obviously.)
