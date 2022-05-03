Friday, May 6, has been designated as “Child Care Provider Appreciation Day” all over the United States.
Every individual that works in a day care setting is a teacher. They may not have the degree, but they have the training and experience that you can only acquire by working with children and their families five days a week, sometimes 10 to 11 hours a day.
Changing diapers, wiping noses, tying shoes, buttoning buttons, snapping pants, washing hands and faces at least a hundred times a day may not seem like teaching moments, but they are.
These child care providers provide all the emotional, physical, and cognitive care that a child needs every minute of the day. They play hard with children who never seem to run out of energy. They laugh until their sides hurt. They sing all the silly songs without hitting any of the right notes. They give hugs for comfort, joy, and simply because they love the children. They have to be on their toes every second of the day because children wait for no one. All the while knowing that they have a mission.
Their mission is to prepare these young children for their next step in education. They have to know and understand developmental stages starting with infants through after-schoolers. They work on their self-esteem, their family values, their respect for themselves and others, their coping skills when things don’t go their way, and patience.
In addition to all this, they must include a curriculum that includes reading, writing, and problem solving skills.
I would like to acknowledge these hard working child care providers/teachers, and say thank you for choosing this profession.
To all the parents, please take a moment on Friday, May 6, to acknowledge those whom you entrust to care for your precious children. They deserve it.
Kathryn “Mrs. K” Kaminski
Gingerbread House
Day Care & Gingerbread Kids Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.