AUSTIN— State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) with the entire Texas Senate as a joint author or co -author, passed Senate Bill 1817.
SB 1817 requires all state investing entities, including the Employees Retirement System of Texas, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the Comptroller’s Office and their investment of state funds, and any entity subject to Chapter 2256, to divest from any investments in the Russian Federation.
“The state of Texas doesn’t need to do business with totalitarian regimes like Russia that wage war on democracies without reason or provocation, and could change investment rules at a snap of a finger,” Sen. Bettencourt said.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces launched a country-wide assault on Ukraine.
In response, Bettencourt organized and delivered a letter March 2nd, 2022, signed by the entire Texas Senate, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick requesting an interim charge to protect state assets. This letter helped lead to the Comptroller’s Office requesting the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to review Russia Federation investments.
SB 1817 codifies into law what the Comptroller’s Office has done since receiving the Texas Senate’s letter.
According to a May 2022 report by the Comptroller’s Office, the total Russia Federation exposure across all Trust pools of capital is at 0% direct and 0.001% indirect.
“I applaud my former colleagues in the Senate for remaining focused on this issue. As the world’s 9th largest economy and the nation’s top state for international trade, Texas plays a crucial role in maintaining global geopolitical and economic stability. I look forward to working with Senator Bettencourt and this bipartisan coalition of members to ensure Texas’ investments remain consistent with Texas values and don’t support authoritarian regimes or the violent dictatorships.” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said when SB 1817 was filed.
“I laud Comptroller Hegar’s excellent work in taking this stand for Texans,” Sen. Bettencourt added.
SB 1817 will also prohibit any future state investment with the Russian Federation and allow a 90-day window for current investments to be unwound in a manner that will minimize any investment losses to state investment funds.
SB 1817 will move to the Texas House where it needs to be passed before being signed into law by the Governor.
“A united Texas Senate has taken a united step to stand up for what’s right! Now the bill moves to the Texas House,” concluded Sen. Bettencourt.
Paul Bettencourt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.