When seventy-five percent of the businesses in an industry, industry public sector watchdogs, and the state agency overseeing the industry all agree that state regulations on the industry are too weak, it is a pretty good bet that the regulations are too weak. That is the scenario surrounding certain regulations governing childcare centers, and the regulations have a potential impact on child safety.
Current rules say a single childcare center staffer can watch eleven two-year-olds, and two staffers can watch twenty-two two-year-olds. This is just one example of the State’s antiquated rules that regulate the number of kids that can be supervised by a single caregiver or in a group with one other staffer.
As a father of three kids, I find this is awful and unacceptable. The circumstances would be even worse, but for the fact that more than three-quarters of childcare providers in the State have self-imposed standards that are more rigorous than the standards set by the State. Said providers voluntarily require safer supervision of infants, toddlers, and other children.
The state agency overseeing childcare providers agreed, as far back as 2010, that its own rules were weak. Yet, these rules are still in place. Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics says that a single staffer should manage no more than four two-year-old children at one time.
These lax rules concern me not only as a parent, but as the District Attorney for Fort Bend County. Lower child-to-staff ratios allow for safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments between children and their caregivers. These conditions provide a buffer against the effects of potential stressors such as child maltreatment and trauma and are fundamental to healthy brain development. Lower ratios also have a significant impact on the development of children’s physical, emotional, social, and intellectual capacities, which ultimately affect their health and conduct as adults.
Proper child development can have serious implications for public safety. Besides being a DA, I’m also a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a national organization of police chiefs, prosecutors and other law enforcement leaders who work to support policies that give children the care and education they need to grow up to be productive citizens. Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and its sister organizations ReadyNation and Mission: Readiness are among numerous watchdog groups that have urged Texas to strengthen its Child Care Licensing Minimum Standards in staff ratios and group sizes.
We recently filed comments on the rules for a review by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. In the comments, we point out that “Texas standards for ratio and group sizes still rank among the very worst in the nation,” and “it is imperative that the state ensure that the Texas minimum standards adhere to the stated purpose of protecting the health, safety, and well-being of children in outside of home care and address inadequate ratios and group sizes.”
It is anyone’s guess why a fundamental child safety regulation would remain weak for a dozen years after a regulatory assessment found it to be inadequate. Every Texan needs to know about this problem, and make their voice heard.
In 2017, the Child and Family Research Partnership, which is a part of the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, wrote that centers that voluntarily impose more rigorous standards “are significantly more likely to have zero supervision deficiencies and zero reports of serious or critical injuries, when compared to all other centers.” In other words, the childcare providers in our state that set standards higher than the state standard are keeping children safer than facilities that cut corners and only adhere to the state standard.
It is been twelve years since state Child Care Licensing regulators conceded that they don’t “believe that the current ratios adequately protect the health and safety of children in some age ranges.” Now is the time—way past time—for Texas to update these rules.
Brian Middleton has served as the District Attorney for Fort Bend County since 2019. He was born and raised in Houston and graduated from the University of Houston and its Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
