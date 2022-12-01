TEXAS LOTTERY REMINDS PLAYERS TO GIFT RESPONSIBLY, RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT YOUTH GAMBLING RISKS

AUSTIN – Lottery products make great gifts during the holiday season, but they should not be given to children. For the 14th year, the Texas Lottery is joining lotteries and community organizations around the world in the Gift Responsibly campaign to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.
“From its inception, the Texas Lottery has maintained its commitment to the responsible management and sale of lottery tickets, while being clear that lottery games are not intended for children,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “The Texas Lottery is proud to support the 2022 Gift Responsibly campaign. We remain committed to our social responsibility of urging lottery consumers to play and gift responsibly, while also providing resources for problem gambling.”
According to research by the NCPG and McGill University, the earlier a person participates or is exposed to gambling during childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.
“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the Texas Lottery’s commitment to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly campaign,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”
Throughout the holiday season, the Texas Lottery is raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling by displaying multimedia messages at retail, on social media, in the Texas Lottery® App, on its website and through retailer and employee education messages.
Certified for its Responsible Gambling program by NCPG and the World Lottery Association, the Texas Lottery emphasizes responsible gambling in its marketing efforts and promotional materials throughout the year, all of which encourage responsible play and remind consumers that you must be 18 or older to purchase a lottery ticket. More than 20,000 lottery retailers across the state also are trained and reminded that lottery tickets should not be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Retailers are also trained to not redeem prizes for minors. Information on how to find help for problem gambling is available on the Texas Lottery’s scratch and draw game tickets, website, social media and at Texas Lottery® retail locations.
About the Texas Lottery
Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $196 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.
The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.
