Terry Mattingly

Super Bowls create media storms, but many journalists and sports executives thought what happened in 1988 was totally out of bounds.
The establishment was shocked when players and coaches from Denver and Washington, D.C., held a prayer meeting on the eve of this NFL rite. The powers that be worried that “fraternization” of this kind could damage this clash between gridiron warriors.
To make matters worse, players from competing teams soon began kneeling in post-game, on-field prayer huddles as a symbol of unity and, often, shared concerns about injured players. Players waved off league efforts to stop the prayer circles.
“For the NFL, this was a corporate thing,” said historian Paul Putz, of Baylor University’s Faith & Sports Institute. Executives are “fine with prayer, as long as it isn’t tied to anything controversial or a specific brand of religion.
“The NFL didn’t mind prayers that were out of sight, maybe in locker rooms with chaplains. But then things started happening on television. That was too much.”
That was then. The electric wave of prayer that swept America after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was, he said, a “critical mass” moment and a sign of changing times — maybe.
The key was that this drama happened on “Monday Night Football,” with anguished players from both teams huddled around Hamlin near midfield, many visibly praying, as first responders fought to save his life.
It was natural for broadcasters to acknowledge the explosion of social-media commentary from athletes, coaches and others — including fervent calls for prayer. All 32 NFL teams soon posted #PrayForDamar appeals.
“We have never seen anything like this before,” said Putz. It became clear that it “was OK to tweet messages that went way beyond the usual thoughts and prayers.”
The question, added Putz, is what happens next. At some point, NFL leaders and the press need to accept that many players and coaches — in Black, white and interracial churches — are believers and that this affects their lives. The problem is that religion is a hot-button subject in American culture and politics.
The left was upset when Tim Tebow knelt in prayer because of his traditional beliefs about marriage, sexuality and abortion.
The right was upset when Colin Kaepernick, a former prayer-circle participant, linked kneeling during the national anthem with pleas for racial justice and police reform.
During the anxious days after Hamlin’s injury, and during his remarkable recovery, what mattered is that athletes took advantage of mass-media changes that allowed them to speak for themselves, said Putz.
Twitter and Instagram were important, but it was also important that many former players have prominent roles in broadcasting.
In one symbolic moment, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky cited a Buffalo Bills appeal for prayer and then lowered his head and prayed — live — on ESPN.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.