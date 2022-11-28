Terence P. Jeffrey

Some people might think that sitting high up in the end zone of a college football stadium is not a good place to watch a game. They would be wrong.
The ultimate strategic goal of every football team in every game they play is simple: Score more than the other team.
That makes the goal line and the goal post the key locations on the field — and both sit at the end of the field. To score, a team must either put the ball across the goal line or kick it through the uprights.
To accomplish either, it needs to engage in offensive maneuvers designed, play by play, to move the ball toward its opponent’s goal line.
A fan sitting on the 50-yard line whose position requires him to look across the field does not see the game from the same perspective as the players moving up and down it.
A fan sitting in the end zone can see each play, and the defense against it, unfold or fail to unfold as they were actually designed.
When I was growing up, my father brought me and other family members to every Stanford University Cardinal home game, where we usually sat high in the north end zone of Stanford’s old stadium. There we saw great quarterbacks — including the Heisman Trophy winning Jim Plunkett — lead Stanford teams to memorable victories.
When Stanford was not playing at home on a fall Saturday, we would go see the University of California Bears play at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.
And one game we never missed was the Big Game, when Cal and Stanford played each other.
Thus, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in 1982, when I was a year out of college and was living with my parents in the Bay Area, I went with my father to see John Elway’s Stanford team play Cal at Memorial Stadium.
We sat high in the south end zone. To our left was San Francisco Bay; to our right, the Berkeley hills; and straight ahead, the field of play.
It was there that we saw Cal make a classic mistake in the closing minutes of the game — and Stanford’s John Elway take advantage of it.
As summarized in Tyler Bridges’ book, “Five Laterals and a Trombone: Cal, Stanford, and the Wildest Ending in College Football History,” Cal was leading 19-17 with less than three minutes to go when Elway fumbled the ball and Cal recovered it.
“The Bears took over on their own 37 with 2:32 left in the game,” wrote Bridges. “Stanford had all three of its timeouts. The Bears needed one first down to win the 85th Big Game, deny Stanford a bowl game invitation, and send Elway back to Palo Alto with a loss in his final collegiate game. It was going to be just a matter of time before the Bears ran out the clock and celebrated a sweet victory.”
Or so it seemed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.