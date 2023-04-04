I hope you are doing well! We have passed the midway point of this legislative session and things are really heating up here. As Chairman of Article II of the budget and with 74 bills filed, my typical week has involved heading home on Fridays and coming back to Austin on Sundays. While home, I cherish the time I get to spend with family, my church, and the constituents I have the privilege of serving here in Austin. I recently had the opportunity to join Council Member Stewart Jacobson at the Third Annual Silver Care Charity run. Raghav and fellow students from Clements High School started this charity to support seniors in our community.
While home and in Austin, a top issue to my constituents continues to be local property taxes. Property taxes have been a heavy burden for Texans for years, but especially over the past few years as valuations have skyrocketed and tax rates haven’t always trended downward proportionally, despite these increased valuations. For most Texans, including those in House District 26, homes were selling well over the asking price, increasing the market value of homes. The Texas constitution states that the appraised value of your property is the market value of that property as of January 1 of that year. So as the housing market soared, so did our property values.
Now, as we have discussed in previous weekly briefings, while your property value is set by the Central Appraisal District (and should reflect market value), the tax rate is set by school districts, counties, and municipalities (city, MUD, LID, etc). The elected officials of these local governments determine how much tax revenue they need to pay bond debt and manage operations. Based on the amount of total value of property in the jurisdiction, they set the tax rate to achieve their needed revenue. So your tax bill is ultimately set by your local elected officials.
In theory, as valuations skyrocket, tax rates should have dropped substantially to achieve the same tax revenue as prior years, or local taxing entities should have a good reason for raising revenue. The Texas legislature, in prior legislative sessions, passed caps on the amount of increased revenue taxing entities could raise without first getting voter approval. You saw this in many school districts and some counties or municipalities with the claim the tax rate was the same or slightly lower. In reality, the outcome was higher taxes and the voters got to decide, and many voted “no”.
While there are no state property taxes, the Texas Legislature continues to take actions to protect taxpayers through property tax revenue growth caps, which require voter approval to increase revenue, and ballot language that ensures taxpayers understand what they are voting for. In addition to this, there are exemptions for homesteads, those over 65, disabled persons, disabled veterans, and Surviving Spouses of First Responders Killed in the Line of Duty. There are also school tax ceilings for those 65 or Older.
This legislative session, the House and Senate are both looking at making substantial investments and reforms to force down property taxes for all Texans. The total investment will be over $15 billion, with the House’s HB 2 investing closer to $17.5 billion of the state’s surplus to direct property tax relief. Much of this investment goes towards paying down the maintenance and operations portion of your school property taxes and the state taking on a larger share of the public education funds needed for your school districts. This results in a 28% reduction in your school property taxes.
A really key component to HB2 is the lowering of the property appraisal cap. While homesteads currently enjoy a 10% cap in how much your appraisals can increase for homesteads, the proposal in HB2 would lower this to a 5% cap for all properties. This means that all Texans’ properties, whether for the home they live in, home rental, apartment, business, land owner, or any other type of property owner in Texas, there would be predictability in the value of the property you would be paying taxes on. This would result in additional transparency in property taxes, as additional tax revenue would more likely result in a tax bill increase, and voters can clearly see where the decisions are being made about property taxes and decide if tax increases are warranted.
For Texans who own a $350,000 house, the Property Tax Relief Act would result in an estimated $542 savings in 2024 and $733 in 2025. This savings would continue to grow in perpetuity as long as the homeowner owned that piece of property. As mentioned earlier though, property taxes are local taxes set by your school districts, counties, and municipalities. To protect this massive investment being made by the state, it is important for us to study and know what bonds are being proposed and budgets are being approved to ensure your government is working efficiently for you.
As your property tax valuations begin to come out this year, my team will be here to help answer questions. While the Texas Legislature is working to invest in property tax reform over the long term, I will continue to be a resource for constituents who have questions about the property tax process, applying for exemptions, or contesting your appraisal.
Jacey Jetton
