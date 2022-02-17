I’ve written in this column often about how young people should be required to take and pass a class on life skills before graduating from high school. It would serve them well.
But if truth be told, many college grads are also lacking in life skills.
For Christmas a couple of months ago, my wife Laura bought my 22-year-old stepdaughter a book called “How To Adult,” which is mostly about getting your finances in order. That’s super important, but we also need to know many things beyond that.
Here’s a brief overview of skills I think high school seniors should be taught:
It’s starts with being able to write a resume and interview for a job. Then once you’re hired and have an hourly wage or salary, what percentage will be withheld for income taxes and Social Security (FICA)? And how do you file and pay income taxes? Then it’s important to learn to live within your means.
Young adults should know how to open a checking account, savings account, money market account or buy a certificate of deposit. If they’re able to save, they should also learn about stocks, bonds and mutual funds…and interest rates, rates of return and dollar cost averaging. And just how do you find a good broker and/or money manager?
There are also 401(k) plans, Individual Retirement Accounts and Roth IRAs to learn about. It’s never too early to start socking money away for retirement. The longer your money has to compound, the better off you’ll be.
Also, when you apply for a credit card, it’s important to know you shouldn’t run up a bunch of debt that you’ll have to pay back at a ridiculously high interest rates. You’ll save tons of money by paying off your credit card bill each month.
But I digress. In order to get to work, you’ll need transportation. Unless you live in a big city and can take the bus or train, you’ll need a car. Should you buy a new or a used one? Pay cash or borrow money? After that, what about insurance and a state inspection sticker each year?
Further, you’ll need a place to live whether you rent an apartment or buy a home. You’ll need to know about leases and security deposits. If you buy, you’ll need to know about making a down payment and getting a mortgage. Should it be for 15 or 30 years? Then you must pay property taxes and homeowners insurance.
When it comes to our health, nothing is more important. Many young people don’t always make having health insurance a priority, but it’s a necessity. We need it when we get sick, and in the event we develop a health condition or have an emergency.
You need to know the difference between HMOs and PPOs, and about deductibles, co-pays, maximum out-of-pocket costs and health savings accounts.
Then there’s health, fitness and nutrition, which can help keep you out of the doctor’s office except for annual check-ups. The class should emphasize the need to be physically fit, including the benefits cardio and resistance/weight training. It could also teach good nutrition — essentially, meat, vegetables, fruits and nuts are good along with proper hydration, while excessive carbs, sugar, alcohol and tobacco are bad.
I would also add to the curriculum:
Learning to write a resume and a proper business letter.
Learning to write thank you notes. God forbid, don’t send e-mails and text messages in lieu of thank you notes.
Learning to cook a few basic meals.
Learning how to register to vote, go to the polls and even vote early — not just for president, but in state, county, city and school board elections, too.
Learning the importance of looking people in the eye when you speak, giving a firm handshake and saying yes sir/no sir and yes mam/no mam to elders. The personal touch makes a good impression and gives you a tremendous advantage.
Learning how to type. It’s an essential skill.
Knowing how to change a flat tire and maintain your vehicle.
Learning to speak a foreign language. I haven’t done that, but wish I spoke Spanish instead of Spanglish.
By all means, read the newspaper (in print or online) to keep up with current events. Books and magazines, too. Not only will you be informed, but also a more interesting and intelligent individual.
I learned some of these things in high school and college, but nowhere near all of them. Had I done so, it would’ve prepared me better for the adulthood and saved lots of time.
Being an adult carries a lot of responsibility, and the purpose of this course would be to give you a leg up and make the transition a more smooth process.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com. Send me some ideas that I’m sure to have left off and I’ll share them in next week’s column.
