President Joe Biden continues to try and forgive student loan debt. Sounds like a good deal but not everyone asked to borrow money for their student loans and not all citizens went to college. The student loan program is full of kids who borrowed money via the student loan program and used that money to buy cars and other things. Some of the borrowers used the money to buy drugs and other illegal things. Now these borrowers have the audacity to ask for forgiveness from their debt. The only way I will agree is if every taxpaying citizen who did not borrow student loan money gets a check for the maximum loan money that was available under the student loan program.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
