Hi Granpa, this is to let you know we are all coming to your home for Christmas week and spend the holidays with you. We know we could not come for the last few years, because of the incessant train horns keeping everyone awake all night.
But you told us last year that “next year you can come, because the mayor has said that the new bypass horns would be installed by the end of summer.”
Kids, sorry the trains are more obnoxious, loud and numerous than ever. You would not get a minute of sleep. Be aware that politicians promise you everything you want to get your vote. They are ALL like that.
I’m fully aware that it does not take years to install lights on a railroad track. I don’t know who was in charge of the construction, but I know for a fact that If a crew of about six oil field workers were assigned to this project, they could have installed the system all the way to Victoria or San Antonio.
Maybe 2023, kids?
Tom Stell
Richmond
