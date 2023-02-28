AUSTIN — State Sen. Joan Huffman filed Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 44, which would authorize the denial of bail under limited circumstances to a person accused of a violent or sexual offense or of continuous trafficking of persons to ensure the person ’s appearance in court, and most importantly, the safety of the community, law enforcement, and the victim of the alleged offense. To ensure due process, a judge or magistrate who denies bail for one of the offenses under SJR 44 would have to issue a written order laying out their findings of fact and detail why the denial of bail is necessary to preserve public safety.
"SJR 44 must pass this session,” Huffman said. “In 2021, I passed this comprehensive proposal multiple times throughout the regular and special sessions in the Texas Senate with bipartisan support. The Texas Senate clearly understands the importance of this constitutional amendment to give judges an additional tool to hold the most violent offenders in jail until their trial date. Unfortunately, we have continued to see our communities terrorized by violent defendants out on bond, including offenders out on multiple bonds. I am hopeful that the House of Representatives will join the Senate to send this measure to the voters.
I am also honored to have Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa as a Joint-Author of SJR 44 because for us, public safety is not a partisan issue. It is our duty as elected representatives to enact measures that will help make Texans safer, and SJR 44 can be a critical tool for our judges to help us accomplish that goal.”
(Senator Joan Huffman represents District 17, which is comprised of Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, and Wharton County and portions of Brazoria, Ft. Bend, Harris, and Waller County. Huffman currently serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting, as a senior member of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice and the Legislative Budget Board.)
