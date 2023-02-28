While Texas weather has done what it does best… show us all four seasons in a few days… we have had some opportunities to really soak in the beauty of God’s creation and the mighty power and creativity of our everlasting and loving God. Some of the team got to experience what it’s like doing life with the Jetton family. We are an adventurous bunch. We had fun hiking the Barton Creek Greenbelt and paddle boarding Lady Bird Lake.
In our last briefing we talked about committee assignments, including the committees I will be serving on this session. We also discussed the budget goals at a high level. If you missed that recap, you can find it here.
Today, we are going to talk a little about Education Savings Accounts and give an update on the Appropriations Committee. You can also find the list of our newly filed bills, including several concerning school funding, at the bottom of this email.
Education Savings Accounts have been a hot topic for the session, but it didn’t start here. For decades, a movement around the country has occurred to provide parents with alternatives to public schools. For me, it begins with the belief that every child is unique in how they learn and what their interests are, and every child should have opportunities for those needs to be met regardless of geography or financial means. In Texas, the expectation should be that regardless of whether you live in the city, the suburbs, or wide open Texas, your child has an opportunity to obtain a quality education that provides them with the knowledge and understanding needed to get a good job and contribute well to society.
To me, this means we need strong public schools, including independent school districts (ISDs) and charter schools. But it also means strong private schools and homeschools. We don’t have to pit one against the other or put down option to elevate another. Texans win if all schools excel at educating children well. The Texas Education Agency, State Board of Education, Texas Charter School Association, Texas Private School Association, Texas Homeschool Coalition, and others work hard to establish and evaluate minimum academic standards and accountability to ensure all Texas children succeed.
Texas is a state that allows for a mixture of education options and has come a long way on this front. As a homeschool graduate in 1999, I was among the first to benefit from the recognition of this diploma being legitimate. Private schools are there for those who can afford it and good charter schools are popping up with great focuses on language immersion and STEM programs. But our tax system sends federal, state and local property taxes to fund students in independent school districts at an average of around $13,000 per Texas student and less than that for charter schools as they cannot collect property taxes.
Charter schools cannot impose property taxes or pass bonds, so they get more state funds and they take on the risk of building schools where they believe there is a market for them. Based on the long waiting lists at most charter schools, they seem to be hitting the mark on what parents are looking for in their children’s education. And to bust the biggest myth I hear, they don’t get to cherry pick students. They have a lottery system with applications that don’t disclose behaviors, special education needs, or academic performance.
One more thing to establish: the positive academic outcomes of a child is dependent on the quality of the teacher in the classroom and the tools and techniques they deploy to educate that child. Whether it is public, private, or home school, this is true and one child may excel under one teacher, tool, or technique while another doesn’t and that is okay, yet that child deserves options to also achieve academic success. All too often, the barrier to some children having access to the classroom setting they need is financial. Around the country, we are seeing a movement to flatten that barrier and ensure all students have the opportunity to pursue the education system that is right for them.
You will find a variety of options this session to provide education savings accounts to Texas students. We have filed HB 2817 to provide education savings accounts to students with special education needs, those not meeting grade level on STAAR, and those who qualify for free and reduced lunch. These students are the most in need of options to flatten financial barriers to ensure they have access to the best education options available to them. HB 2817 would also require a portion of the funding allocated to a student who will be taking advantage of an ESA to remain with the public school district where that student is zoned. At the end of the day, we support parents and their ability to ensure their child gets the best education and will vote for any legislation that provides that freedom and flexibility.
While we want families to have the opportunity to choose the education that will be best for their children. In other states where an ESA like HB 2817 has been implemented, a small percentage of kids made the switch to a new school. This means our school districts and charter schools will still be the schools of choice for most of our kids. We must continue investing in our public education system to serve the vast majority of Texas kids who will attend school there and this remains a priority for the House Appropriations Committee.
There is a lot happening in Appropriations right now. Appropriations starts off pretty busy and will have fewer meetings toward the end of session. By contrast, the other committees are setting up their staff and processes. Bills are being read on the House floor for first readings and referred to the appropriate committees. Committees will begin scheduling testimony on bills referred to that committee. The schedules for other committees will get busier as session goes on. First they will hear testimony on House bills, then they will hear Senate bills as they pass the Senate and come over to the House.
In the first day of hearings for the Appropriations Committee, we heard from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and his team, who shared about the state’s revenue estimate, budget surplus, how factors like oil and gas taxes and inflation factor into the budget, and how likely we are to have a major budget surplus like this one in future years (not very likely).
There was also testimony from the Legislative Budget Board, which is a permanent joint committee of the Texas Legislature that develops budget recommendations, completes fiscal analyses for proposed legislation, and conducts evaluations and reviews to improve the efficiency and performance of state and local operations. We also heard from the Sunset Advisory Commission and the Texas Education Agency.
Honing in on the Article II subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee that I have the honor of Charing, we take a deeper look at Health and Human Services, the Department of Family and Protective Services, and more. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and look forward to working with my colleagues on Article II to ensure we fund agencies and infrastructure to support Texas families and meet the needs of over a thousand people moving to Texas every day. The other members of the subcommittee are Vice Chair Toni Rose, Rep. Gary Gates, Rep. Donna Howard, Rep. Angelia Orr, Rep. Lynn Stucky, and Rep. Gene Wu.
About one third of the General Revenue funds in the base budget for the 2024-2025 biennium are appropriated under Article II. HB 1 as filed includes an additional $1.03 billion in behavioral health service funding, expands Community Based Care to four additional regions across the state, and provides an additional $100 million in General Revenue funding for targeted foster care rate increases through DFPS. The forthcoming Supplemental Appropriations bill will include $2.3 billion for state hospital construction and additional inpatient capacity.
