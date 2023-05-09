After reading the report by Naomi Forman-Katz and Sarah Naseer of the Pew Research Center (below), it got me to thinking about a time two decades ago when a police chief had his sights set on me and my newspaper.
He wasn’t happy that I had written a front page story about his detectives.
See, I was visiting the police department to collect the daily reports as usual when I saw three detectives searching for fingerprints on a soft drink machine.
“Are you practicing?” I asked. No, someone had once again taken the snacks out of the machine without paying for them, and this time they were going to be caught, the detectives explained as they dusted the machine for prints.
I went back to my office and wrote what I thought was a humorous story for our readers. I titled it, “The Great Hershey Heist,” and it was filled with every pun and word play I could come up with, such as detectives were searching for a culprit who couldn’t eat just one Lays potato chip so he stole them all, or detectives vowed to search the Milkyway for the culprit, or detectives suspected “a Big Hunk” had to be able to shake the heavy machine, and “detectives snickered at the thought of the weight gain from eating all the snacks,” and so on...
Anyway, I became public enemy No. 1 to the chief for making his officers look like the “Keystone Kops” and he vowed never to work with me again. No officer would ever talk to me again, he pledged. No more news releases would be sent my way.
In a letter to the editor, he excoriated the free press as worthless.
That lasted about two months until the chief needed me and the newspaper. He had been given a heads-up that the city council was going to fire him, and he wanted me to report it to the public ahead of the council meeting so his supporters would show up.
Years later, conservatives and Republicans relied on the free press to help them tarnish Hillary Clinton’s image leading up to the 2016 election. They provided the press countless stories on Benghazi, Clinton’s email server, the Clinton Foundation and, of course, Bill’s infamous affair with Monika Lewinsky.
They needed the press then, and the press coverage helped their candidate Donald Trump win office. The Democrats and liberals hated the press for its “anti-Clinton” coverage.
But after Trump took office the Democrats and liberals once again found value in the free press. They used freedom of the press to attack Trump at every turn.
The Republicans and conservatives blasted the press for its “anti-Trump” and “anti-Republican” stories.
And that’s the way it has been for ages: the press is important to one individual or group one time and another individual or group another time. Freedom of the press may not be important to one individual or group at a specific moment but it may be to another one.
Certainly not every one of The Herald’s readers wants to read about the goings-on in nearby Kendleton, but the folks in Kendleton do. They visited my office and asked me to start attending council meetings and reporting on them.
I cannot recall the number of times that someone has bad-mouthed the press and news reporters only to ask me personally if I would report on something. (You know who you are).
