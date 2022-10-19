“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
— Wendy Mass, bestselling author of 29 novels for young people.
- - - - - -
Soft spots for certain things command a place in my heart. Puppies, kittens. Happy innocence in any of God’s creatures. Warm cookies fresh out of the oven. Kind words from a sincere heart. Hot coffee while watching a sunrise or a sunset. People like Doug.
I met Doug one day last week. Odds are, I’ll never see him again. I spotted him While killing time before an appointment. I was early, but the other party was going to be late. Driving around seemed a better option than sitting in the parking lot.
As one who believes things happen for a reason, I think my appointment being late was meant to be. Otherwise, I would have never met Doug.
Doug was sitting on what looked like a castoff bucket of some description. His clothes resembled what one might assume a person sitting on the side of the road holding an “I Need Help” sign would be wearing. A threadbare plaid shirt suggested flannel, the type typically seen in winter and not a still-hot East Texas October afternoon. To that end, the sleeves were rolled up far enough to expose numerous old and blurred tattoos. One proclaimed, “Proud U.S. Air Force Veteran.” A worn-out feed store “gimmee” cap corralled his long hair to some degree. He looked like the last time his face had met a razor was way before politicized issues like Covid, supply chain problems, and overpriced gasoline plagued us.
I don’t always stop to offer help for people like Doug. Sometimes, traffic does not permit it. Other times, I want to but selfishly think I’m just in too big of a hurry. However, helping someone who looks like they need it always crosses my mind.
“You know,” someone in the car once said when I stopped to offer a few dollars, “That person could spend your money on alcohol or drugs.”
“You are right,” I agreed. “They could also spend it for the first nourishing thing they’ve had to eat in days. They also could spend it on a pair of old shoes donated to a thrift store to replace the ones with gaping holes through the bottom they’re wearing now.
“And, if the money does wind up at the liquor store,” I added, that’s on their record. “But if someone were hungry or needing something to wear and I pass them up because I’m afraid my money might be spent on those other things, that omission is charged to my account.”
As I slowed and pulled to the side of the road, Doug looked my way. I lowered the passenger side window and watched him stand up and struggle to get his balance. I watched him hobble awkwardly on legs that obviously were not working the way they were designed. I watched him put a hand on the side of my vehicle to remain steady while standing.
“Hope this will help you, sir,” I said, reaching across to give him some loose bills I extracted from my pocket.
“Yes, sir it will,” he said. “Everything helps.” After a brief pause, he continued. “I’ve been trying to get on disability or help from the V.A. A friend helped me apply but they rejected it. Said it was because I didn’t put down a phone number. My friend resent it explaining that I don’t have one. Haven’t heard back, it’s only been a couple of months though.”
I told him I would pray for him and the many things in our country that are so badly broken right now. “I’m Doug,” he responded. “God bless you for stopping.” I gave him my name, wished him God’s blessings, and told him my prayers were with him and the countless others needing help today.
