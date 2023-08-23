“You can’t train a good snake dog. They’re just born that way.”
These were the words of wisdom my editor at the Herald- Coaster Bob Haenel gave me many years ago. I was telling the newsroom about our dog barking at a coiled-up snake in the yard.
Earlier she’d also cornered a big, black snake on our patio and had alerted me to a snake on the patio. Bob was right — Channell was a good snake dog, and she was born with that instinct.
It’s no secret I’m terrified of snakes. Big snakes, little snakes — anything that slithers. I don’t even like walking in front of the glass cages at the zoo where they keep snakes.
This past week, my brother and his wife went on vacation. They had a house sitter to take care of their two King Charles Cavalier dogs. They’re primarily lap dogs who want to be close to people.
Ella is an older dog, content to sleep most of the time, and Trixie is a young, always bouncing puppy.
I was going to Baton Rouge to stay with my mom while they were vacationing.
Jimmy and Peggy graciously offered me the use of their house while they were gone and the sitter said she’d come when I left. A win for everybody.
All they asked was for me to make sure the pups had food and water. There was a doggie door so Ella and Trixie could go in and out as needed, so they were pretty self-sufficient.
Easy, I thought. The dogs barked when I came in, but by the second day, they knew I was a friend.
If I watched television, Trixie curled up next to me. Ella preferred the cool wood floor. They were quiet company, and we got along famously.
I was writing on my laptop about midnight when the dogs started barking furiously. They were by the door that leads out to the garage. I wondered what in the world would get them so riled up.
I got closer and saw they were barking at something on the floor. It was a snake. Not a big one but a snake is a snake is a snake.
I screamed.
They barked.
