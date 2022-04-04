Kindness is underrated. I recall a time when to extend a genuine act of kindness was a personal and often expected ideal that warranted no reward or celebration.
What did come with a kind act, whether minute or massive, was the satisfaction of possibly contributing to the quality or experience of someone’s day.
Nowadays, some people see compassion as either a weakness or a rarity — neither of which is true.
With a constant emphasis on the depravity in our world, it can be hard to accept that kindness still wields influence.
It’s not a flaw or fault, nor is it a trend. For some people, it’s a natural inclination.
And for that, I’m grateful.
For six days — that moved like molasses — I endured the worst physical pain of my life. No amount of meditation, medication or modifications numbed the jarring aches.
The experience was excruciating.
I counted the minutes until I could see a medical professional, much like an employee who watches the clock the day before vacation.
And every sunrise — which I saw because I was unable to sleep through the night — I tightened the grasp on my sanity and pushed through the day with as much optimism and purpose as I could muster.
I can gleefully tell you now that I’m no longer in pain, I’m healthy, and ecstatic that all turned out well.
But my delight also stems from those individuals I came across during those six days who offered me some measure of kindness.
Some of them were strangers, and others were familiar, but all of them, in their singular way, helped me make it to the next 24 hours.
It was disheartening to feel the sting of a cold society as I completed my tasks during those days.
Like the annoyed sighs because I took longer than usual to move through the checkout line or having people on the phone rush me through my sentences because I had slight difficulty verbalizing my thoughts.
Or even the dismissive huffs when I asked for additional help.
Truthfully, it was crushing and infuriating every time it happened, and I was nearing the point of not wanting to engage with anyone.
I wanted to scream into the crowd that I was in pain and please give me a break.
But every 24-hour cycle, just as I was about to tap out, there was always someone who extended compassion towards me.
I don’t know if they sensed my pain or recognized my misery, but to those of you who offered me that warm smile, hug, additional help, patience, concern, joke, laugh or a story that distracted my mind if only for a moment, words cannot express my gratitude for you.
Those actions of yours, efforts you might think were insignificant, helped me battle those long hours.
My point is this: You never know what someone else may be enduring or fighting in the recesses of their mind.
In truth, we’re all dealing with something, and it can be challenging to consider other people (especially strangers) every time you step out.
But extending kindness doesn’t take much at all.
No grand effort, nor thought.
Sometimes a warm smile or patience is enough.
So to those of you prone to being kind, continue in that manner.
You are not rare. You are not weak.
Not everyone will appreciate or recognize the kindness you give, but someone always will.
It’s easy to be kind when you know it will be well-received and you’ll be recognized for it. We’ve seen countless examples of this on social media.
But to exhibit kindness when the results could be ambiguous, and others are unaware — that’s not a weakness. That’s a strength.
And I’m so glad we have some strong folks around here.
