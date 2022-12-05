If an enemy military force was at our Southern border threatening to enter, would not our military be immediately mobilized? Of course. A similar threat is there today. Drug cartels have smuggled in over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl—enough to kill all Americans seven times over. The drug killed 108,000 Americans last year. And three hundred each day since. Add to that threat the many known terrorists, sex traffickers, and child rapists crossing our border, and you are witnessing a daily disaster. With a looming future catastrophe likely to follow. Maybe worse than 911. There is little doubt that this is a national emergency, yet our commander in chief refuses to send our military to the border. He should send it immediately in overwhelming numbers to stop the invasion.
Why has he not? Because it is all about increasing his and his party's power. Democrat policies have dissatisfied voters, so the party's only option is to change the voting math. They do so by allowing an open border to encourage foreigners to immigrate. When they arrive, they provide them with free food and money. Following that, they provide free transportation to unknown destinations throughout the country. Is it to swing districts where they need the votes? One thing certain is that when they arrive, the left helps them with identification allowing them to register to vote. Congress at the same time has continually focused on attempting to pass bills to make their votes legal.
Closing the border with the military should be a no-brainer. It would solve a huge, huge problem and have the additional benefit of providing our troops with real-time experience. Today war gaming groups and others within the military provide simulated combat experiences to improve the readiness of our troops. Similar benefits would accrue to them in taking on the cartels. The cartels have declared war on us. We should meet their war by stopping them cold at the border.
It does not have to be this way. If the military sealed the border and followed with a series of balanced incentives, the immigration problem could be solved very quickly.
One process that could work is as follows:
After the border was closed, immigrants wanting to work would be thoroughly vetted and allowed to contract with American companies desiring workers. Smugglers and terrorists would not likely want to be vetted and would not enter our country.
Immigrants applying would receive no benefits and would be required to pay taxes. Instead of paying smugglers thousands of dollars, they would purchase a bond that would guarantee further vetting and would require their exit from the country at the end of their contract period. Failure to leave would result in their deportation. Forfeited bond proceeds’ single purpose would be for border control.
The process would be administered jointly by the Mexican and American governments. Mexico would benefit both from the reduced pressure from the immigrant population and also by being able to prioritize their own citizens' employment. The latter would result in substantial remittances being sent by workers back to their families in Mexico, helping the Mexican economy. All would result in stopping illegal immigration.
It may require a new American president to close the border, but a Congress with the spine to lean on President Biden could make it happen much sooner. Hopefully our new House of Representative members will be tough enough to force the issue. But for now, a simple question can be asked: What's the purpose of our military except to protect the American people?
Vern Wuensche’s opinion pieces have appeared in USA Today and other newspapers. He is a small town Texas farm boy with an MBA and CPA who founded and continuously ran Houston's oldest residential construction company for forty-three years. He is a lifelong active Republican, a Christian, a veteran, and an early marathoner who ran for President in 2008 and 2012.
