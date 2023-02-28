SB 823 is the companion to Rep. Oliverson’s HB 2020
Houston —State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R- Houston) files three more Election Integrity Reform bills. The first bill, Senate Bill 823, allows the Texas Secretary of State to suspend the employment of the Elections Administrator for cause. SB 823 will allow the Secretary of State to appoint the replacement of the Elections Administrator to oversee all elections until the Secretary determines that the recurring pattern of problems within the Elections Administrations office are rectified. Senate Bill 823 is the companion bill to House Bill 2020 by Representative Tom Oliverson (R- Cypress).
Harris County’s recent election cycles have been riddled with election irregularities. Votes were discovered after polls closed, polling locations opened late, voting equipment malfunctioned, and in the 2022 General Election, over 120 voting centers didn’t receive enough ballot paper, according to a report by KHOU 11. “Senate Bill 823 lists five causes for suspension that were all experienced in Harris County during the 2022 election cycle,” remarked Senator Bettencourt.
“I’ve noticed a pattern of behavior that an appointed Elections Administrator in Harris County does a bad job, can’t find ten thousand votes, resigns, and the next Elections Administrator can’t get ballot paper to the polls,” said Representative Tom Oliverson.
“We can’t have local government Elections Administrators put on an election and not get thousands of ballots out of the warehouse to the polls for voters to vote on ever again!” Concluded Senator Bettencourt.
Senator Bettencourt additionally filed Senate Bill 825 that clarifies the time frame for an election recount to be ordered, and with a House companion bill filed by Representative Charles Cunningham (R- Harris County). He also filed Senate Bill 824, which will be a companion bill for House Bill 453 by Representative Mike Schofield (R- Katy) which allows for a five-year exclusion period if an Independent School District (ISD) school refuses to allow for a public building to be used as a polling location without good cause. Senator Bettencourt will file additional Election Integrity Reform bills in the 88th Regular Legislative Session.
