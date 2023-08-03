I see the Mega Millions jackpot was sitting at $1.25 billion on Thursday after no winning ticket was produced during Tuesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot will certainly grow before Friday night’s drawing.
Someone could be a billionaire come Saturday morning. Well, they won’t get the entire billion. If the buyer of the winning ticket selects a lump sum payment they will only receive between $600 million and $700 million. And then that money will be taxed. They’ll probably lose a couple of hundred million to taxes. Most likely, the winner will end up with less than $500 million once it’s all said and done.
If the buyer of the winning ticket opts for the payment plan, the jackpot will be paid out over 30 payments. The winnings will still be taxed but they will get more money than they would via the lump sum payment option.
In either case, the winner will have more wealth than they can spend in their lifetime.
Just think!
Well, don’t think about it too much because your chances of winning are infinitesimal.
At least, that’s what the experts tell me.
What are the odds of hitting the big jackpot?
The team at SuperCasinoSites.com decided to look at the jackpot history of Mega Millions and compare the likelihood of winning with other rare events.
Here’s what the experts had to say:
It turns out that finding a four-leaf clover is much more likely than winning the grand prize. In fact, there are not many things in this world with worse odds. Yet, winning the lottery is not as hard as you think.
Offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Mega Millions is the most widespread lottery game in the United States. It has also paid out some of the largest lottery prizes in history — the Mega Millions record was set on Oct. 23, 2018, when a single ticket sold in South Carolina won $1.537 billion.
The likelihood of this happening, however, was extremely low because, since the last change of rules (Oct. 28, 2017), players have had to match 5 numbers out of 70 plus 1 Mega Ball out of a separate field of 25 balls. This means that the odds are 1 in 302,575,350, way worse than the initial odds when the game was launched in 1996.
Back then, the chance of winning was 1 in 52,969,000.
