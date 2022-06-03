Scholarship recipients

The George Foundation’s “Youth in Philanthropy” program is shaping the leaders of tomorrow by energizing students to serve their community today.
“This year, we had 110 students formed 10 teams working together to serve 27 local nonprofits,” said Ammie Blahuta, director of special programs for the George Foundation. The students represented 20 high schools from across Fort Bend County. Together they provided 3,300 service hours.
With support from the Fort Bend County Chamber, this year was the 24th Youth in Philanthropy Celebration held at Constellation Field.
Representatives from Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Calvary Episcopal Preparatory and Launch Academy helped celebrate the students and their leadership.
The nonprofit partners were awarded a total of $45,000 in grants from The George Foundation on behalf of the students.
Nonprofit partners include: Access Health, East Fort Bend Human Needs, Boys and Girls Club of Fort Bend County, Parks Youth Ranch, Catholic Charities Mamie George, George Ranch Historical Park, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, Hope for Three, YMCA Fort Bend, Reigning Strength, Fort Bend Ramps, God’s Garden, Second Mile Mission, Texana, Fort Bend Women’s Center, Fort Bend Family Promise, Fort Bend Museum, Edison Arts Foundation, Fort Bend Rainbow Room, Cullinan Park, and Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands.
“Through the generosity of the community and local foundations, 67 scholarships were awarded accumulating $120,500,” Blahuta said.
The George Foundation and Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation awarded $40,000 each to YIP students.
The Fred and Mable R. Parks Foundation donated $20,000.
Named scholarships were presented on behalf of Access Health, Kay Danziger/Danziger Family, Frost Bank, Hudson Building Systems/Wes and Amanda Hudson, Kermally Family, LJA Engineering, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Next Level Urgent Care, Oc-cu-Soft, SiEnvironmental, Methodist Hospital and several other community donors.
The top awards of $5,000 were awarded to Kayla Garcia, Junior at Terry High School on behalf of the Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation, Jasmine Wani a senior from Hightower High School on behalf of the Fred & Mable R. Parks Foundation and Alexsovan Hory a senior from Lamar Consolidated High School on behalf of The George Foundation in honor of Dee Koch.
