Sandra Ann (Klobedans) Ellison, 53, of La Grange, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Sandra was born in Richmond, Texas on August 1, 1968, the daughter of Edward James Klobedans and Margaret (Michalsky) Klobedans. She graduated from BF Terry High School in Rosenberg, TX and attended Sam Houston University in Hunstville, TX with a degree in Elementary Education.
She married Jonathan (Bruce) Ellison on May 30, 1992 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange, Texas.
Sandra was employed as a school teacher at La Grange ISD. Sandra also taught at Sacred Heart Catholic School in La Grange and Smithville ISD.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americans, Court Annunciation #1962.
Sandra was a busy bee always helping in various youth groups and organizations. She volunteered many hours as a Cub Scout Master, and as a committee member for the Boy Scouts of America. Also she was involved in CCD, SHOCK, and even helped young Catholic children in the summers by teaching Bible study. Even as a teacher she spent her summers helping students that needed summer school, and later in her career took a lead role in Camp Invention. She was a very compassionate wife and mother to her family, and to others in her daily life.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ellison, of twenty-nine years; two sons: Walker Zane Ellison of La Grange, TX and Cordale Luke Ellison of San Marcos, TX; mother, Margaret(Michalsky) Klobednas of Rosenberg, TX; sister, Susan Van Gossen and husband, Donnie, of Rosenberg, TX; two brothers: Edward Klobedans of Richmond, TX and Edwin Klobedans of Rosenberg, TX; nephews, Ryder Van Gossen, Kyler Van Gossen and Konner Klobedans; mother-in-law, Mamilyn Ellison; brother-in-law, Russel Ellison and wife, Mary; nephews: Aric Ellison and Austen Ellison; nieces: Amber Ellison; Ashlie Keen and husband, Mario; brother-in-law, Bradley Ellison and wife, Claudia; nephew, Hunter Ellison; niece, Haley Juarez and husband Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward James Klobedans and father-in law, Henry Ellision.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters of the Americans at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 539 E. Pearl St., La Grange, TX at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Burial will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3900 B F Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Annunciation #1962, Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 275, La Grange, TX 78945.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.