Salena Zito

American songwriting, whether it is folk, rock, or country, has a long history of featuring lyrics and music about the things that inspire the writers.

In 1970, after one singer had been performing onstage for only a few months, Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert came across him quite by accident.

And the experience floored him.

Ebert recalled in a column years later, “Through no wisdom of my own but out of sheer blind luck, I walked into the Fifth Peg, a folk club on West Armitage, one night in 1970 and heard a mailman from Westchester singing.”

That mailman was the late, quirky, and wildly talented John Prine, who was performing his own songs that night and would go on to become a raspy-voiced country-folk legend. Prine’s brilliant lyrics spoke from experience ranging from tender and affecting to both humorous and angry.

“Prine’s stuff is pure Proustian existentialism. Midwestern mind trips to the nth degree. And he writes beautiful songs,” Bob Dylan wrote of Prine while listing his favorite songwriters.

And 50 years ago, a still somewhat unknown Bruce Springsteen’s lyrics and music were heralded as “representing an enigma” through his “spew of his hard edge lyrics, sick with alienation and multi faceted imagery” by Philadelphia Daily News reporter Jonathan Takiff after he saw him perform at the Main Point in Pennsylvania.

Neither of the reviews for either man mentioned politics; it was about the music, the connection the lyrics made with the people in the room and how the audience, in turn, enthusiastically responded to it.

It was a different time. It was arguably a better time.

Several weeks ago, Oliver Anthony, another young musician with complex life experiences, talent, and a story to tell, burst onto the music scene with his ballad “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

It was a story — because that is what good songs are, good storytelling — that touched a lot of people for a number of wildly different reasons. It was in the pain for some, for others it was in the feeling of abandonment from those in power, but for the most part it was in the daily struggles of making ends meet and never finding a way to move up and out.

“I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bulls — pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

