When the “Honorable” Mayor of Rosenberg, Kevin Raines, first ran for city council, I was one of his first supporters who attended most of his events and voted for him on two occasions only to be let down.
So, to say I am disappointed by what he did to a respected local nonprofit organization is an understatement.
On Oct. 21, 2022, Inspired Behavioral Health filed a restraining order and lawsuit against Kevin Raines, the sitting Mayor of Rosenberg, Texas.
The sworn document filed by Inspired Behavioral Health detailed how Mr. Raines orchestrated and led a conspiracy to breach of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, commit corporate espionage, and engage in the theft of confidential information (some of which was protected under federal law).
As detailed in the court documents Mr. Raines was hired by Inspired Behavioral Health (IBH) shortly after his election as Mayor of Rosenberg, and within months of being hired he began recruiting other employees of IBH into his conspiracy. Mr. Raines recruited the IT Director and HR Director of the organization to access classified computer systems and secret financial information.
With complete access to the most sensitive information of the organization they began to spy on the company executives to steal trade secrets from the organization, in direct violation of federal law.
These co-workers, now his co-defendants, also engaged in a months long fraud in which they hacked the organization’s payroll system and gave themselves generous bonuses and overtime pay out of the organization’s bank account without authorization.
Some might say these are only accusations, but if only 10% of it is true, our mayor is probably looking at more than civil lawsuits in his future.
He has violated multiple federal laws and he deserves to be held accountable.
A court has already found some merit in these accusations because Judge Al-Amin has already issued a restraining order against our “Honorable” Mayor Raines. Rosenberg doesn’t need this type of drama.
Rosenberg City Council has a responsibility to the citizens that elected them to hold their mayor accountable and they should ask him to resign immediately.
Toni Jansson
Rosenberg
