I have enclosed a Letter to the Editor on a matter that to my wife and myself is an embarrassment to the City of Rosenberg and especially the effort to "showcase downtown Rosenberg."
We have flown an American and Texas Flags for some 20-plus years to show our respect not only to the flags but to the individuals who have served in our military branches to ensure the freedoms we now so many times take for granted.
We have called many businesses in the Rosenberg and Richmond area to inform them of their flags being flown incorrectly as called by executive directive.
In almost all the cases, the business thanks us for contacting them and flies the American Flag appropriately.
This is not the case with the Rosenberg Postmaster Kennedy who seems to forget that the citizens of the United States are paying their salary and they can at the very least return the call.
We have called Postmaster Kennedy numerous times since April 30, 2021, and she can not use the excuse that she did not get the message.
Go look at the American Flag and also look at the shredded pieces of the POW/MIA flag in the tree.
You can look on the rope for hoisting the flags up and down and still see where the POW/MIA flag is still hanging by the grommets at the end of the flag.
I consider it an embarrassment and total disrespect for the American Flag.
I recently read that there was an audit of the post offices in the Houston area and a 12 page report was generated on all the things found wrong with at least two post offices.
I wish they would come and do an audit of the Rosenberg Post Office so it could get this facility running as it should be and the citizens of the United States are paying for.
The issues of the flag and other issues we have called about to the Rosenberg Post Office have nothing to do with the letter carriers and the clerks in the office. They are fine upstanding employees.
It all boils down to lack of leadership and management of this facility.
Thank you for taking the time to let me share this frustration with you.
Rosenberg
