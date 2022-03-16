Rosenberg police responded to 128 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, assisting other agencies, etc., on Thursday, March 10, and made eight arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:20 a.m., assault, 3000 block of Ave. N.
8:25 a.m., Child Protective Services referral.
1:42 p.m., Child Protective Services referral.
1:56 p.m., Child Protective Services referral.
8:18 a.m., traffic stop, Jones St. and Junker St.
10:55 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H.
11:53 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 Lane Drive.
12:06 p.m., traffic stop, Lazy Lane and Reading Road.
5:55 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Court.
6:27 p.m., warrant service, 1500 Walenta Ave.
Arrests made
12:10 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
11:56 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, driving without a license.
12:28 male, 23, of Richmond, outstanding warrant.
12:43 p.m., male, 31, driving a vehicle with an expired registration sticker, driving without a license, two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
4:50 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco.
5:55 p.m., male, 28 of Rosenberg, driving with an invalid license, ran stop sign.
8:28 p.m., man, 36, of Rosenberg, outstanding warrant.
8:57 p.m., female, 34, Rosenberg. five outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 117 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, assisting other agencies, etc., on Thursday, March 11, and made seven arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:51 a.m., accident/crash, 6600 Reading Road.
3:38 a.m., assist other agency, 1700 block of Carlisle St.
12:47 a.m., traffic hazard, First St. and Ave. H.
2:45 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. M.
12:18 a.m., welfare check, 7400 Town Center Blvd.
9:22 a.m., missing person, 24500 block of U.S. 59.
10:27 a.m., traffic stop, 800 block of Lane Drive.
2 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. M & Fifth St.
11:23 p.m., weapons call, 300 block of Third St.
Arrests made
1:16 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 200 grams.
1:41 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, at least 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, two outstanding warrants.
2:22 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
3:43 a.m., male, 20, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, at least 28 grams, traffic violation.
11:33 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, driving with an invalid license, and vehicle possessing wrong, fictitional, altered, obscured insignia.
11:36 a.m., female, 46, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, at least 400 grams, and possession of marijuana, between 2 ounces and 4 ounces in a drug free zone.
2:37 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, in a drug free zone, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 36 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, assisting other agencies, etc., between midnight and 4:49 a.m., Saturday, March 12, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:04 a.m., harassment, 4600 block of Maple St.
4:49 a.m., traffic stop, Spacek Road and U.S. 59 frontage road.
2:15 a.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Fourth St.
Arrests made
1:19 a.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, city of Rosenberg warrant.
3:03 a.m., male, age and city of residence unavailable, driving while intoxicated-open container in vehicle.
4:19 a.m., female, 28, of Richmond, driving while intoxicated.
5:40 a.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
