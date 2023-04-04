Thursday, March 30
2:08 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and 1st St.
12:15 a.m., fraud, 2900 block of Airport Ave. (reported by Bayou Bend Apts).2:11 p.m., sex offense, Briar Cove Ln.
10:46 a.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
6:23 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Ave. H (at 7-11).
6:30 p.m., traffic stop, 1300 block of Mahlmann St. (at Kings Arms apts).
7:33 p.m., traffic stop, Band Rd. and SH 36.
8:53 p.m., traffic stop, 28100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at T-Mobile).
10:59 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 900 block of Lane Dr. (At Victoria Garden apts).
11:36 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 900 block of Lane Dr. (At Victoria Garden apts).
Arrests made Thursday, March 30
2:42 a.m., female, 55, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
11:39 a.m., male, 56, of Richmond, theft less than $100.
7:13 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, warrant.
11:07 p.m., female, 41, of Guy DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.