Friday, Jan. 13

2:02 a.m., property check, 3500 block of SH 36 (Bao’s Cafe).

3:02 a.m., property check, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).

5:25 a.m., 9-1-1 emergency call, 1700 block of Sixth St.

6:00 a.m., welfare check, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.

9:42 a.m., violation of city ordinance, 600 block of Klauke Dr.

12:02 p.m., welfare check, 4700 block of Airport Ave.

12:00 p.m., traffic stop, West St. and Bernard Ave.

12:34 p.m., CPS referral.

2:02 p.m., traffic stop, Millie St. and Ave. N.

2:54 p.m., adult protect services referral.

3:42 p.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Blume Rd. (animal control).

3:50 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of First St. (at Jack in the Box).

4:54 p.m., narcotics complaint, 2700 block of Parrott Ave.

5:31 p.m., traffic stop, 1500 block of Lawrence St.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.