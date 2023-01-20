2:02 a.m., property check, 3500 block of SH 36 (Bao’s Cafe).
3:02 a.m., property check, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
5:25 a.m., 9-1-1 emergency call, 1700 block of Sixth St.
6:00 a.m., welfare check, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.
9:42 a.m., violation of city ordinance, 600 block of Klauke Dr.
12:02 p.m., welfare check, 4700 block of Airport Ave.
12:00 p.m., traffic stop, West St. and Bernard Ave.
12:34 p.m., CPS referral.
2:02 p.m., traffic stop, Millie St. and Ave. N.
2:54 p.m., adult protect services referral.
3:42 p.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Blume Rd. (animal control).
3:50 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of First St. (at Jack in the Box).
4:54 p.m., narcotics complaint, 2700 block of Parrott Ave.
5:31 p.m., traffic stop, 1500 block of Lawrence St.
6:48 p.m., assault, 1900 block of Ave. D.
8:25 p.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:39 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Louise St.
10:45 p.m., traffic stop, 1800 block of Green Gate Dr.
Arrests made Friday, Jan. 13
3:52 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, warrant.
6:28 a.m., female, 22, of Rosenberg, possession of a dangerous drug.
4:59 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
5:17 p.m., female, 42, of Rosenberg, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
5:52 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
9:43 p.m., male 32, of Magnolia, DWI-second offense; unlawfully carrying weapon.
1:10 a.m., traffic stop, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (at 3101 Place Apts).
9:56 a.m., criminal mischief, 7400 block of Reading Rd. (Prosperity Bank).
10:39 a.m., traffic stop, Third St. and Ave. C.
1:20 p.m., theft, 2200 block of Ave. I (Kristy’s Pet Salon).
1:28 p.m., welfare check, 1700 block of Village Court Dr.
6:15 p.m., traffic stop, 5300 block of Ave. I (at CVS).
8:15 p.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at La Quinta).
8:29 p.m., auto theft, 24000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Texas Roadhouse).
10:46 p.m., property check 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Saturday, Jan. 14
12:48 a.m., male, 20, of Needville, DWI.
1:05 a.m., female, 19, of Houston, failing to maintain vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:25 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, failing to maintain vehicle insurance; driving without a license, failing to display temporary tag on newly-purchased automobile.
1:54 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:29 a.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
6:53 p.m., female, 57, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
12:21 a.m., traffic stop, Reading rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
3:05 a.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Magnolia Dr.
3:58 a.m., weapon reported, 4900 block of SH 36 South (Chevron).
1:17 p.m., disturbance, Fourth St. and Main Ave.
4:43 p.m.,, assault in progress, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
4:58 p.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Blume Rd. (trl park).
7:42 p.m., traffic hazard, 5500 block of Walnut Glen LN.
8:01 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
Arrests made Sunday, Jan. 15
12:37 a.m., female, 63, of Rosenberg, possession of a dangerous drug.
1:28 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; failing to yield to emergency vehicle.
2:38 p.m., male, 25, of Bay City, failing to stop and give information after causing damage with vehicle over $200.
10:54 p.m., female, 22, of Houston, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony).
